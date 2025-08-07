Brad Pitt’s mum Jane dies aged 84

Brad Pitt’s mum, Jane Etta, has passed away at the age of 84.
On Thursday, the family announced Etta had passed away peacefully on August 5, however the F1 star is yet to comment publicly on his mother’s death.
The former counsellor raised Brad and his two siblings in Springfield, Missouri.
Her granddaughter, Sydney, shared a touching tribute to her late grandmother on Instagram.
“My sweet Grammy,” she began. “We were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier.”
“She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat,” continued. “There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it.”
Sydney said she doesn’t know how she’s going to move forward without the family matriarch.
“But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form,” she said. “We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us.”
In June, just a couple of months before her passing, Brad shared a message to his mother while he making an appearance on The Today Show.
“To Jane Pitt — I love you, mum,” he said while waving at the camera and blowing a kiss.