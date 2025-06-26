Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have just walked the red carpet together for the first time since their rumoured “feud” began.

The veteran actors reunited on the red carpet at the European premiere of Brad’s new film F1, the first time they’ve been photographed together since they co-stared in 1994’s Interview With A Vampire.

Tom, 62, later posted a couple of the photos on X, with the caption “Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it”.

Rumours of their feud first began when Brad offered some interesting intel about his time working with Tom on the film.

The moment the actors met on the red carpet. (Credit: Getty)

“There came a point during filming when I started really resenting him. He’s North Pole, I’m South,” Brad told Premiere magazine. “He’s always coming at you with a handshake, whereas I may bump into you. There was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation. It wasn’t nasty by any means, not at all. But it was just there, and it bugged me a bit.”

In 2011, the now 61-year-old also told EW he was “miserable” on the set.

“Six months in the f—ing dark,” he told the publication. “Contact lenses, makeup, I’m playing the bitch role…”

He went on to say that at one point he got so fed up with the long, dark days on the set that he called one of the producers and asked how much it would cost him to pull out of the film and they told him “forty million dollars”.

“It actually took the anxiety off of me. I was like, ‘I’ve got to man up and ride this through, and that’s what I’m going to do’.”

Tom and Brad in 1994’s Interview With A Vampire. (Credit: Getty)

Since Vampire, the pair have been pitted against each other as their careers skyrocketed and they became two of Hollywood’s most bankable male movie stars.

Despite their huge profiles, the pair have not worked together for the past 30 years. In 2001, they briefly appeared at the same charity event, A Tribute to Heroes, but have kept their distance from each other at other high profile events like the Oscars.

Rumours of their feud escalated when they both released World War II films in 2009, with Tom starring in Valkyrie and Brad starring in Inglourious Basterds. At the time, a German outlet published a quote from Brad calling Valkyrie “a ridiculous movie”, which his reps later said was “inaccurate”.

“There’s a reason they haven’t worked together in 30 years. They clashed so badly when they shot Interview with the Vampire, neither of them has ever been able to move past it,” a source recently told Closer. “They play it down publicly, but it’s no secret they can’t stand each other.”

In the last couple of months, however, both actors seem to have been actively trying to play down feud rumours.

Speaking to E! Australia and New Zealand earlier this month, Brad said he would be open to working with Tom again, under certain conditions.

“Well, I’m not gonna hang my a** off airplanes and sh*t like that,” he jokingly told the publication when asked if he would ever work with Tom again. “So when he does something again that’s on the ground.”

And while speaking on Paramount’s 2025 panel in April, Tom said he was excited to see Brad’s new movie.

The actors in the 1990s. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s great to see Brad driving,” Tom said. “He’s very good. He’s a very good driver. Believe me, I’ve raced against him. When we were doing Interview with the Vampire we’d go and race go-karts. We’d literally finish and go drive go-karts all night.”

While the two movie stars embracing on the F1 red carpet might mean their long-running feud is finally coming to an end, fans are not quite convinced yet.

“Tom not immediately going for a hug oh they hate each otherksjfkfkdkfdkdk,” one person commented on X, alongside a video showing the moment the two men met on the red carpet and shook hands.

“They really don’t like each other I fear LMAO,'” added another.

“Literally, that’s a sign because he really is a hugger,” added a third.

