Sam and Snezana Wood’s $7 million house for sale as Eve rallies around mum in Melbourne

Sam and Snezana Wood’s multi-million dollar house has been listed for sale, just weeks after his arrest over domestic violence related charges.

Advertisement

According to Domain, the five-bedroom home has been listed with a price guide of $6.5 million to $7.15 million through Jellis Craig agent Michael Hingston, who told the Australian Financial Review that the house was a rare find.

“It’s hard to find something on over 1000 square metres with a tennis court and pool on a quiet side street for under $10 million,” Hingston said. “Most of those opportunities tend to be on main road and secondary main roads.”

Inside Sam and Snezana Woods’ $7 million house

The Brighton house is listed for $7.15 million. Credit: Domain.

The house, which was architecturally-designed, features a tennis court, swimming pool, spa and a separate guest wing.

Advertisement

The former 28 by Sam Wood founder purchased the home in September last year for $7.15 million, meaning the couple is expected to break even or make a loss with the sale.

As Domain reports, the sale was already underway before Sam’s arrest on October 3 for domestic violence-related charges in Noosa.

The house boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a tennis court and a swimming pool. (Credit: Domain/Jellis Craig)

The 46-year-old was holidaying there with his wife Snezana, and their four children – Eve, 21, Willow, 9, Charlie, 7 and Harper, 4, when the alleged incident occurred.

Advertisement

He was arrested when police were called to a property in Hastings and later charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting.

He has denied the allegations.

Snezana Wood spotted for the first time since Sam’s arrest as daughter Eve rallies around her

The house sale follows 46-year-old Snez being spotted in public for the first time since Sam’s arrest.

According to the Daily Mail, the mum-of-four had quietly celebrated her 46th birthday with close family and friends the weekend before she was photographed meeting with a friend for a bite to eat at a local cafe.

Advertisement

The publication noted that she was not wearing her wedding ring during the outing.

New Idea has also reported that 21-year-old Eve, who had built a life for herself in New York, has decided to stay in Melbourne for the moment to support her mum.

The couple purchased the house last year. (Credit: Domain/Jellis Craig)

“Eve has always been incredibly close to her mum, and that hasn’t changed,” a source told the outlet.

Advertisement

“She’s spent so much time away building her own life, but right now being with her family is what matters. They’re processing everything together and trying to work out what life looks like from here.”

Insiders also said Snez has been spending time in Mount Martha, on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, away from the media spotlight.

“Mount Martha is just that little bit removed from everything,” an insider explained.

“People know what’s happened, of course, but many have been incredibly respectful of their space.

Advertisement

“Nobody wants to make things harder for Snez or the girls. The people who genuinely care about them understand that they need privacy.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.