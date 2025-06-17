Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ romance is reportedly heating up

It seems Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas could be officially dating.

Advertisement

The very famous pair have been spotted enjoying several date nights in a private dining room at the exclusive members-only club Annabel’s, in London, over the past couple of months.

“Tom looks enchanted by her,” a source told Page Six. “And she looks very happy with him.”

(Credit: Backgrid)

Tom and Ana are set to star in Deeper, an upcoming sci-fi thriller which is being directed by Tom’s longtime collaborator Doug Liman and follows the story of a disgraced astronaut who embarks on a deep-sea mission and encounters a mysterious force.

Advertisement

While appearing on Good Morning America in May, Ana announced that she and the 62-year-old actor are working on several projects together at the moment.

“We’re definitely working on a lot of things,” she said. “Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie… And I’m so excited.”

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of Ballerina at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in early June, Ana said she was “grateful” Tom was being so supportive of her career.

“You know what, he supports every movie,” Ana told the publication. “He really wants the industry and cinema to do well and [wants] people going to the theatres. We’re working together, so he got to see Ballerina and he actually really liked it. He loved the John Wicks.”

Advertisement

“It is very special that someone like him is supporting [Ballerina]. It is really special in general to have other actors and people supporting each other. We can do well all together.”

(Credit: Backgrid)

Rumours about the pair began in February after they were spotted having dinner in London, which was reportedly a “professional meal” to talk about the upcoming film. They were also photographed arriving at the London Heliport for what was reportedly a business meeting with Liman.

The pair have also been photographed together several other times over the past few months, leading to speculation that they could be more than co-stars.

Advertisement

In April, they were spotted celebrating Ana’s 37th birthday over dinner at Kol in London. Later that week, they were photographed walking through a park together, before attending David Beckham’s 50th birthday party together.

In May, an insider told Us Weekly that Tom is “smitten” with Ana, who was reportedly recommended to him by his ex Penelope Cruz.

“It’s low-key, still new and in the early stages,” the source said. “Their romance is definitely on the down low.”

“They’ve gone out on some dates, and it’s very low-key,” the source added. “It’s in the early stages and he’s been courting her.”

Advertisement

While Tom has reportedly already “developed feelings” for the Deep Water actress, sources have told the Daily Mail that Ana is being more cautious about the relationship.

“She isn’t looking for anything to move too fast,” one source told the publication. “She’s taking it really slow. It’s very private. They are protecting themselves from the intense media scrutiny.”

“Ana has a thing for older men, and Tom fits the bill of her type. The proof is in the pudding. Being affectionate with someone is not something that Ana would do for a role,” the second source added.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Tom was last romantically linked to Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova in 2023, who he met through mutual friends in London. The pair later split with a source telling Us Weekly they weren’t a good fit.

“They weren’t gelling and realised they weren’t romantically compatible,” the source told the publication. “There’s no bad blood between them. They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be.”

Meanwhile, Ana dated Ben Affleck from 2019 and until 2021 after they met while filming 2022’s Deep Water.

“They have had numerous discussions about their future and they decided together to break up,” a source told People at the time.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.