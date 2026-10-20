‘Suck it!’: Poh Ling Yeow’s surprising dig at Julie Goodwin

They’re two of Australia’s most beloved chefs but last night Poh Ling Yeow made an unexpected dig at Julie Goodwin.

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The MasterChef runner-up was appearing on Sam Pang Tonight when the talk show host asked her to make a speech pretending she’d won the Gold Logie this year instead of him.

The comedian joked it was part of his new segment called “If a speech stays in a pocket and no one gets to hear it, is it really a speech?”

He then welcomed Poh to the stage and explained the plan to her.

“It was a big night, wasn’t it?” he joked. “I’m sorry you lost – I vanquished you.”

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Julie and Poh have remained close since their MasterChef season. Credit: Instagram.

“The reason you’re here – did you have a speech ready to go?” he then asked.

Poh replied that she did and he told her to go sit in the audience so they could recreate the moment with a different ending.

His co-host Kitty Flanagan then read out Poh’s name as the winner and presented her with Sam’s Gold Logie.

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“This is so amazing – I never thought I’d be up here, what a surprise,” Poh opened her speech.

“It’s so wonderful that my great, great, great, great grandfather who is currently just hanging on by a thread was able to see me win,” she continued in jest. “Hey Pop, you can go towards the light now – we did it!”

She went on to thank everyone who voted, even though some of them voted for Sam Pang.

“But in all honesty it’s just so nice to be the first Asian-Australian to win Gold… and to actually be born in an Asian country and not just trade off being Chinese when you were born in Collingwood like somebody we know,” she continued.

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“Of course I want to thank my colleagues at MasterChef – Sofia, Andy and the, uh, French one.

Poh’s sense of humour has made her one of Australia’s favourite TV personalities. Credit: Instagram.

“It’s not lost on me that 17 years ago I came second on MasterChef, so I finally won and I have to say this…. suck it, Julie Goodwin.”

The crowd laughed throughout the lighthearted speech, which reminded everyone why Poh is one of the most loved personalities on Australian TV and why she has been nominated for the Gold Logie twice now.

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In 2009, Poh was runner-up in the inaugural season of MasterChef Australia, losing out to home cook Julie Goodwin.

After leaving the show, Poh’s star continued to rise and she’s since released four cookbooks, has hosted four cooking shows and was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

She returned to MasterChef in 2020 as a Back To Win contestant and in 2024 she joined the cast as an official judge and mentor.

This year she was nominated for the Gold Logie for the second time, alongside Sam, Ally Langdon, Julia Morris, Lisa Millar, Robert Irwin and Todd Woodbridge.

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