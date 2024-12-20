Brad Pitt is taking the wheel in a thrilling new project – an action-packed movie set in the world of Formula 1 racing.

Premiering in 2025, F1 will provide audiences with a mix of speed and drama, and will dive into the intense world of motorsport.

With an A-list cast, incredible racing sequences, and an exciting storyline, Brad Pitt’s F1 movie is set to be a huge blockbuster that you won’t want to miss.

So, grab your helmets and hold on tight! Here’s everything to know about the upcoming film.

Lewis Hamilton is playing a key role in the making of the film. (Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS THE PLOT OF THE F1 MOVIE?

The F1 movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a driver who comes out of retirement to compete with a rookie for the fictional team of APXGP.

Little else is known about the plot of the film, but what we do know is that former world champion and current driver Sir Lewis Hamilton is serving as a producer on the project.

“I have such high hopes for it,” Lewis previously told Motorsport.com. “I know we’re going to make the best racing movie that’s ever existed, both visually, and we’re going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans.”

Joseph Kosinski is also both directing and executive producing the movie.

WHO HAS BEEN CAST IN F1?

Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem and Sarah Niles make up the cast along with Brad.

Additionally, all ten official Formula One teams will make an appearance in the film, alongside an array of drivers appearing as themselves.

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr., George Russell, Sergio Perez, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Nico Hulkenberg will all feature in the F1 movie.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris play the main characters in F1. (Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS THE RELEASE DATE OF F1?

F1 is scheduled for a theatrical release on 25 June 2025 in Australia.

This release date coincides with the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix event.

WHERE TO WATCH THE F1 MOVIE IN AUSTRALIA

As mentioned, F1 will be released in cinemas in June next year.

However, following its theatrical run, it will be available to stream on Apple TV+ in Australia.

While you wait for the movie to be released, you can catch all the Formula One action on Kayo.

