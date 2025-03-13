Everything to know about Nicole Kidman’s upcoming thriller, Holland

Described as a “wildly unpredictable thriller”, Holland is a film full of twists and turns starring Aussie favourite, Nicole Kidman.

Directed by Mimi Cave, the film follows life in a picture-perfect town, when suddenly Nancy’s (played by Nicole) life takes a dark turn.

With Nicole booked and busy in 2024, she has spoken to The Hollywood Reporter on her quiet year ahead sharing, “I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I’m off for the rest of year. So, oh well!”

So, pencil the date in your calendars, as Holland will be available to stream globally on Prime Video on March 27.

WHAT IS THE MOVIE HOLLAND ABOUT?

Nicole Kidman plays protagonist Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher in Holland, who is married to optometrist Fred Vandergroot, played by Matthew Macfayden.

Set in the picture- perfect town of Holland, Michigan the story takes an unexpected turn when Nancy and a colleague from her school become suspicious of a secret that unveils dark secrets about their own lives.

As they deep dive into unravelling the secret, they discover that nothing in their lives is what it seems.

The cast and director of Holland at the premiere. (Credit: Getty)

WHO IS THE CAST FOR HOLLAND?

Nicole Kidman plays the lead role as Nancy Vandergroot. When deciding on the lead role actress, Mimi Cave shared with People that Nicole’s role as Suzanne Stone Maretto in To Die For was the inspiration for Nancy.

“She plays this incredibly undertone comedic lead and I knew she had that in her, but maybe just hasn’t, you know, been in a role [like that] in a while,” says Mimi. “She is so funny, so deeply funny.”

“Her comedic timing is incredible,” Mimi shares of working with Nicole.

“I think that’s something that— it wasn’t that we didn’t expect it, but when it happened it was so far beyond what we expected, that there was lots of laughter on set and lots of joy and lots of, like, seeing where we could push things that she was game for.”

Playing alongside the 57-year-old is Matthew Macfayden, known for his role as Mr Darcy in Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice. He has also won the Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his performance as Tom Wambsgans in Succession.

Gael García Bernal stars as Nancy’s colleague and Jude Hill stars as Nancy and Fred’s son.

(Credit: Prime)

WHERE TO WATCH HOLLAND

Stream Holland on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

