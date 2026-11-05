‘So many adventures await’: Julie Goodwin announces arrival of grandson

Julie Goodwin has announced the arrival of her second grandchild, and she’s already planning plenty of kitchen mess.

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The first-ever MasterChef Australia winner has welcomed a grandson named Rexton Michael, or “Rex” for short.

Julie Goodwin announces her grandson’s arrival

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Julie welcomed the newest member of the Goodwin clan and paid tribute to his proud parents, her middle son Tom and his partner Crystal.

“Welcome to the newest member of our family, Rexton Michael Goodwin. Little Rex,” she wrote. “Congratulations Crystal and Tom on the safe arrival of your son. Our grandson. Delilah’s brother. He is exquisite. So many adventures await.”

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Little Rex joins big sister Delilah, who was born in January 2021.

(Credit: Instagram)

What Julie Goodwin has said about being a grandmother

According to an insider, Julie is over the moon to be adding another little one to the mix.

“Julie absolutely adores being a grandmother and having another little one to spoil is something that brings her so much happiness,” the source tells Woman’s Day. “She has always been incredibly family-oriented, and becoming a grandmother again is another special chapter for her.”

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The source adds that the cookbook author is “the sort who loves making a fuss”, showering her grandchildren with affection and making sure they know how adored they are.

“Having another grandchild means even more memories to make, more mess in the kitchen and even more reasons for the family to come together,” they say.

“She knows how quickly childhood passes, so she wants to soak up every minute, whether that’s spending time together, celebrating milestones or simply enjoying a cuddle and teaching them how to cook.”

Julie has never been shy about how much being a grandmother means to her. After Delilah’s arrival, she told Woman’s Day in 2021 that it had “just been divine” having her granddaughter around.

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“I don’t think you can spoil a little baby, if you’re talking about time and attention and singing songs and loving them and kissing them all over the face.” she said.

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