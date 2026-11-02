‘Not all rainbows’: Pregnant Casey Donovan’s admission as chapter ends

“I feel like I just need to have one of those big cries,” former Australian Idol star Casey Donovan admitted in an emotional Instagram video on October 25.

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The star – who is 26 weeks pregnant with her first baby – had just stepped off stage during her This Is Me tour when she confessed that she had been feeling “moody” as she performed.

“I love telling stories, but I’m just there’s like this underlying like I’m not gonna say rage because it’s not rage, but it’s just like this underlying I don’t know. Anyway, I’m slowly dealing with it,” the star shared in an Instagram video.

“I feel like I just need to have one of those big cries, but I can’t do that halfway through a show because it’ll stuff my larynx and it’ll sit too high.

“It’s not all rainbows and sunshine today, which is totally fine because that’s life. Having a moment,” she went on before saying she was going to “focus on all the positives”.

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“Anyway, one more act, and then a little rest tonight, and Sydney tomorrow, and then home tomorrow night, and Tuesday I can have a sleep-in baby. All right, we’re not crying. We don’t have time for that right now.”

Casey Donovan admitted she wanted to have a big cry. (Credit: Instagram/caseydonovan)

Fast forward a week, and after eight months and more than 50 performances, a chapter will close for Casey on November 14, when her national tour ends with a wrap party show in Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom.

“I’m coming into the last five shows of my tour. I’m currently now 26 weeks pregnant, and I’ve been putting something off,” Casey shared in an Instagram update on November 1.

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The 38-year-old has been performing non-stop on tour since March and, as she looked ahead to her final performances, she had another admission to make.

With trademark humour, the star quipped that she desperately needed to shave her legs, before giving a candid insight into why she’d been finding it tricky as a mum-to-be.

Casey Donovan revealed she had been feeling “moody”. (Credit: Instagram/caseydonovan)

“I used to be such a whiz kid at just shaving… but now there’s just things that need to be moved around, and to know that there is a mass inside you that is a baby… I feel bad. I keep apologising,” Casey divulged.

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“I’m like, I’m so sorry, and then I get puffed out, and then I need to like stop and put the cold water on because I’m overheating. It’s a mess.”

Casey chuckled as she shared her story – encouraging fans to buy tickets to her final shows in the process, but an insider tells Woman’s Day that behind the scenes the star is ready to take a break from her gruelling work schedule.

“Casey has always been so good at finding the funny side of things, and this is classic Casey – being completely honest about the realities of pregnancy while having a laugh at herself,” the source shares.

“She’s got so much going on, and with the demands of her show run on top of preparing for the baby, there’s naturally a lot to think about.”

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The source went on to explain that Casey was looking forward to “getting to the other side of this busy period” and having the chance to slow down.

“Pregnancy can be exhausting, particularly towards the end, and she wants to be able to give herself permission to put her feet up and let other people look after her for a change,” the insider goes on.

“She’s not sugar-coating things. She makes pregnancy relatable rather than pretending it’s all glowing skin and beautiful moments.

“She’s looking forward to having a little breathing space to focus on herself and the exciting new chapter ahead.”

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Casey Donovan is expecting a baby with her fiancee Renee. (Credit: Instagram/caseydonovan)

Indeed, falling pregnant wasn’t a simple process for the former Australian Idol star – who on October 3 announced she was expecting a baby via IVF with fiancee Renee Sharples. The baby is due in February 2027.

Casey – who suffers from polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), formerly known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – earlier told the Herald Sun she was “feeling so many emotions” about actually falling pregnant.

“I’ve been told since I was a young girl that falling pregnant was going to be a massive issue or if it would ever happen at all, so I went into this going, ‘It’s not going to work, nothing’s going to’,” the star admitted.

“I was told it may be difficult to conceive a child, hold a child and, yeah, give birth. I still don’t believe it.”

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