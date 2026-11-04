Eve Markoski-Wood seen for first time since Sam Wood’s arrest as Snez plans a ‘different’ Christmas

Eve Markoski-Wood has been pictured for the first time since her step-father Sam Wood was charged over the alleged strangulation of her mum, Snezana.

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The fashion student, 21, was on a family holiday in Noosa when the alleged incident took place on October 3, and it was Eve who called police to the scene.

This week, she was seen back in Melbourne supporting one of her younger sisters as they went shopping at Woolworths.

Eve was the only adult witness, besides Wood and Snez, to the incident that led to the former Bachelor being charged with offences the judge described as “choking, suffocation and strangulation in a domestic setting, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm”.

Eve’s sighting comes as an insider tells Woman’s Day Snez is working to make Christmas as special as possible for her daughters.

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(Credit: Media Mode)

Sam Wood’s Christmas behind bars

With Wood’s appeal for bail denied for a second time on October 30, he could be facing his toughest Christmas yet – one a far cry from the celebrations he once called his favourite time of year.

Back in 2019, he said: “For me, it was all about the beach cricket with the family about the Christmas lunch – and get the kids off the iPads and get them doing something.”

But this year, things could look very different, with a strict Christmas Day routine and no family visits potentially on the cards.

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An insider tells Woman’s Day: “Christmas behind bars is a very different experience. He could be looking at a day dictated by prison schedules, with meals served at set times. By the time most Australian families are settling in for their Christmas afternoon, he could be facing an early lock-in, with little to distract him.”

Christmas at Wolston Correctional Centre, where Wood is being held, is unlikely to look anything like the day he is used to. There may be a slightly more festive meal, but ultimately it’s still a day spent inside, with the usual restrictions and routines in place.

“Christmas lunch in Queensland prisons has traditionally included a fairly modest festive spread, with chicken or ham, vegetables, salad and something sweet such as pudding or cake,” the insider reveals. “It’s a far cry from the elaborate family Christmas he has previously enjoyed.”

(Credit: Instagram)

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Snezana’s Christmas plans for her daughters

Meanwhile, Snez is reportedly determined to protect the magic of the day for her girls.

“Snez knows this Christmas is going to be particularly hard for the little ones without their dad there, so she’s determined to make it as normal and special as possible,” an insider says. “She wants to keep them surrounded by family, keep them busy and make sure they still have plenty to look forward to.”

The insider says that means holding on to the traditions the family loves. “There’s a real effort to make sure the girls don’t feel like Christmas has been taken away from them. She knows things might feel different, but she doesn’t want the day to be defined by what’s missing.”

Snez is also expected to lean on those closest to her. “Family will be more important than ever this year,” the insider says. “The idea is to surround the girls with familiar faces, laughter and as much normality as possible, rather than allowing the circumstances to overshadow the celebrations.”

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“Of course, there will be moments when they notice Sam isn’t there. particularly during the family traditions they’ve always shared. Snez is conscious of that and wants to make space for the girls to talk about their dad without the whole day becoming sad. She’s determined to keep the magic of Christmas alive for them, even if it’s a very different kind of celebration this time around.”

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