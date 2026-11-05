‘It’s all caught up with her’: Rebecca Gibney leans on co-star amid difficult chapter

It’s been almost five months since former Packed to the Rafters star Rebecca Gibney lost her beloved mum, Shirley – and as a difficult year comes to a close she has thrown herself into work commitments.

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After something of a social media hiatus, on October 23, Rebecca gave fans a glimpse of what she’d been up to over “the last little while”on Instagram – revealing she had been away from home filming scenes in South Australia for her role in the new ABC drama series Rural Crime Unit.

“Lookout for Jolene McIntyre coming your way in 2027,” Rebecca told her followers, referring to her character in the show for which she undergoes a transformation.

Rebecca Gibney transforms for her role in Rural Crime Unit. (Credit: Instagram/rebeccagibney)

In her post, the star also revealed that her beloved son Zac had nabbed a role in a new short film too – an achievement that undoubtedly filled her with pride.

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It’s been a busy time indeed, and Rebecca alluded to how much time she’d spent travelling in an Instagram post on September 20.

“I’ve been away again and didn’t think I’d get to come home for a bit but the lovely folk I’m currently working with have given me a glorious few days off so I’ve snuck home for some literal R & R. So very grateful,” the star shared.

And now, insiders tell Woman’s Day that Bec has also been able to reconnect with her best friend and former co-star Jane Hall – sharing how it was “just what Bec needed”.

“Bec and Jane have been close for many, many years,” one source says. “They’ve been each other’s rocks through some of the toughest times in their lives.”

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Rebecca Gibney and Jane Hall are good friends. (Credit: Instagram/itsjanehall)

Indeed, the duo first met when they worked together on the Australian sitcom All Together Now in the 1990s and have remained friends ever since.

“Jane has been such a wonderful support and is really encouraging Bec to take care of herself,” the insider shares.

“She’s reminding her that it’s okay to slow down, take a breather and focus on what she needs for a change.”

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Rebecca herself has admitted that she can sometimes “work herself into the ground”.

In an April Instagram post, the star shared how she had “stopped fully living in the present”, adding that she needed time “to reconnect with my hubby, my dogs and myself”.

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“I’m a glass half-full person and I do feel incredibly grateful for everything that I’ve got,” Rebecca told The Australian Women’s Weekly in a March interview. “The downside of that is I’m not very good at saying no.”

Now, insiders say Bec is in danger of pushing herself too hard, too soon, after her devastating family loss.

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“Bec is the first to admit she hasn’t really been looking after herself as well as she should have lately,” a source shares.

“She’s had so much going on emotionally and professionally that she’s put everyone and everything else ahead of herself. It’s all caught up with her a little, and she’s been feeling quite sluggish and not quite like her usual bubbly self.”

Rebecca Gibney was hit hard by the loss of her beloved mum. (Credit: Instagram/rebeccagibney)

The insider went on to say that Rebecca had reached a point where she knows “something needs to change”.

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“Bec is determined to start putting herself first again, making more time for herself and getting back into the routines that make her feel good,” they say.

“She’s got that spark about her again and is really motivated to get back to her best self.”

And that is where – according to our source – her old friend Jane is itching to help.

“Jane knows Bec so well and wants nothing more than to see her happy, healthy and feeling like herself again,” they say.

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