Content warning: This article includes references to themes of pregnancy loss.
She’s a proud mother of four, but the journey to motherhood wasn’t all smooth sailing for Australian sweetheart, Nicole Kidman.
“Children are children – you’ll die for your children. And when you feel that as a parent – that’s the unconditional love,” Nicole gushed in a 2011 interview with 60 Minutes.
Despite a strong maternal urge, pregnancy was not something that happened easily for the Oscar-winning star.
Following an ectopic pregnancy and a miscarriage, Nicole Kidman was just 25 when she adopted her first child, Isabella, with then husband Tom Cruise back in 1992. Adoption also gave the couple their second child, Connor in 1995.
Following their very public separation in 2001, Kidman was unsure if she would ever become a mum again.
Then, in 2006 she met and fell in love with fellow Aussie superstar, Keith Urban. Nicole became pregnant, and the pair welcomed Sunday Rose in 2008, who was joined by a little sister, Faith Margaret born via surrogate two years later.
“I would have liked probably two or three more children,” Kidman told the BBC. “I love, love children. I love raising children … they make me feel good … I love the ups and downs, and I love watching them grow and the things they say and teach.”
WATCH: Nicole Kidman on her maternal instincts. Continues after video …
Speaking with People, Kidman admitted she would have happily had an even larger family with her country music star husband.
“We go, ‘Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could have had 10 of them!” she said.
“But Keith says, ‘Stop the wanting mind,'” she continued. “It’s far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you’ve been given, what we’ve been given.”
And what Nicole has been given is pretty great. Get to know a little more about Isabella, Connor, Sunday Rose, and Faith Margaret in the gallery below.
Get to know Nicole Kidman’s children …
Tom and Nicole with Isabella and Connor
“From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies. And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that’s when we would adopt Bella,” Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2007.
Scientology
Isabella and Connor have famously remained deeply involved in Scientology alongside their dad, Tom Cruise, a decision that Nicole supports.
“I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” Nicole told WHO Magazine.
“They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”
Isabella at Nicole and Keith’s wedding
Antonia Kidman and Isabella Kidman Cruise arrive at St Patrick’s College for the wedding of Keith and Nicole in 2006.
Isabella Kidman Cruise
Isabella married IT consultant Max Parker in 2015 in an intimate ceremony.
Bella Kidman Cruise fashion
Isabella launched her own T-shirt line, Bella Kidman Cruise.
“It’s very exciting,” Nicole said of Bella’s line. “I think it’s such a great way to express and Bella is a beautiful drawer as well, she’s always been able to draw.”
Isabella Kidman Cruise
In 2023, Bella shared a rare photo of herself to her Instagram stories, marking the end of summer.
Little Connor and Isabella
“I got married really fast and really young,” Kidman told WHO.
“But I don’t regret that because it got me Bella and Connor and I did have a fantastic marriage for a long period.”
Finding birth parents
Nicole is supportive of Isabella and Connor searching for their birth parents.
“It’s very much a part of the whole relationship, so it needs to be addressed [and] discussed,” she said in a The Jess Cagle Interview. “I don’t know about other people’s lives, [but] as parents of adopted children, the advice [we were given] was, ‘If they want to find their birth parents, you support that.'”
Proud mum
“They are generous, kind and hardworking. And these are traits that I love to see in my children,” Nicole told Women’s Weekly.
Connor’s relationship with Nicole
Regarding the rumours that Nicole is not as close with her older children as she is with her younger children, Connor told Woman’s Day, “I love my mum. I don’t care what people say, I know that me and Mum are solid. I love her a lot.”
Connor DJ
An accomplished DJ, Connor spoke about his music passion with People magazine in 2016.
“Music, it’s where my head is at … You know music is cool because you can never stop creating. You are always doing something new, so I’m willing to go wherever the music takes me.” Image: Instagram/theconnorcruise.
Connor the Fisherman
Keen fisherman, Connor is a regular deep-sea fisherman, posting his catches on his Instagram account.
Connor Scientology
Actor, DJ and fisherman, Connor bases himself in Clearwater, Florida, near his father’s penthouse apartment and the headquarters of the Church of Scientology.
Sunday’s name
“When we were both alone, before we met each other, Sunday was the day we dreaded most, because when you don’t have someone in your life Sundays can be really lonely,” Kidman told Hello in 2010.
“Then when we met, we went from dreading Sunday to really loving it. It was the day when nobody was going to bother you, you could stay in bed, you could do what you wanted to do. We just thought, What a great name for our baby!”
Fertility lake
After battling fertility issues, Nicole credits swimming in a lake during filming of Australia with blessing her with a pregnancy.
“There is something up there in the Kununurra water because we all went swimming in the waterfalls,” Kidman confessed on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, “So we can call it the fertility waters now.”
Painful love
At 41, it’s more of a painful love,” Nicole told Elle magazine when discussing having children later in life.
“I look at that little girl and I’m like, ‘Oh, no, what’s going to happen?’ It’s almost like my heart is stretching; I’m feeling all the muscles stretch with emotion. It’s a beautiful love, but there’s a lot of fear and pain for her life, and for Bella and Connor’s life.”
Faith Margaret
On using a surrogate to have Faith Margaret, “Anyone that’s been in the place of wanting another child or wanting a child knows the disappointment, the pain and the loss that you go through trying and struggling … Fertility is such a big thing, and it’s not something I’ve ever run away from talking about,” Kidman said in a 60 Minutes interview in 2011.
“We were in a place of desperately wanting another child, and this opportunity arose for us, and I couldn’t get pregnant.”
Acting
Like mother, like daughters … Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret have both made their small-screen acting debut alongside mum in a new HBO series The Undoing.
Sunday Rose modelling
Sunday Rose has appeared on multiple runways, as part of Paris fashion week in 2024, and is expected to also walk in some 2025 shows.
The 16-year-old scored her first major modelling campaign for Miu Miu’s 2025 Duets campaign.