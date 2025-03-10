Content warning: This article includes references to themes of pregnancy loss.

She’s a proud mother of four, but the journey to motherhood wasn’t all smooth sailing for Australian sweetheart, Nicole Kidman.

“Children are children – you’ll die for your children. And when you feel that as a parent – that’s the unconditional love,” Nicole gushed in a 2011 interview with 60 Minutes.

Despite a strong maternal urge, pregnancy was not something that happened easily for the Oscar-winning star.

Following an ectopic pregnancy and a miscarriage, Nicole Kidman was just 25 when she adopted her first child, Isabella, with then husband Tom Cruise back in 1992. Adoption also gave the couple their second child, Connor in 1995.

Following their very public separation in 2001, Kidman was unsure if she would ever become a mum again.

Then, in 2006 she met and fell in love with fellow Aussie superstar, Keith Urban. Nicole became pregnant, and the pair welcomed Sunday Rose in 2008, who was joined by a little sister, Faith Margaret born via surrogate two years later.

“I would have liked probably two or three more children,” Kidman told the BBC. “I love, love children. I love raising children … they make me feel good … I love the ups and downs, and I love watching them grow and the things they say and teach.”

WATCH: Nicole Kidman on her maternal instincts. Continues after video …

Speaking with People, Kidman admitted she would have happily had an even larger family with her country music star husband.

“We go, ‘Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could have had 10 of them!” she said.

“But Keith says, ‘Stop the wanting mind,'” she continued. “It’s far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you’ve been given, what we’ve been given.”

And what Nicole has been given is pretty great. Get to know a little more about Isabella, Connor, Sunday Rose, and Faith Margaret in the gallery below.

