Colleen Hoover is one of the most popular authors around right now, and she has written over 25 books that span across various genres. One of her most talked about novels is arguably Verity – a twisty thriller that has left readers enamoured.

Fans of the book will be elated to know that a Verity movie is now officially in the works, and we’ve been given our first details! Here’s everything we know.

The beloved book is coming to the big screen. (Credit: Hachette)

Is Verity becoming a movie?

It was confirmed in November 2024 that a book-to-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Verity is officially in the works.

The film will be directed by Michael Showalter (The Idea Of You) for Amazon MGM Studios.

Based on the New York Times #1 bestseller, the Verity movie will be the second of Colleen Hoover’s books to be brought to life following the box-office hit, It Ends With Us.

What is Verity by Colleen Hoover about?

The story follows a struggling writer named Lowen Ashleigh who is hired to finish renowned author Verity Crawford’s bestselling series.

While at the Crawfords’ home, Lowen discovers an unpublished autobiography with shocking confessions, including the truth about Verity’s daughter’s death.

As Lowen develops feelings for Verity’s husband, Jeremy, she faces a moral dilemma: reveal the manuscript’s devastating truths or use them to her advantage.

Anne Hathaway will be starring in the film. (Credit: Getty)

Is Anne Hathaway playing Verity?

Along with the news of the adaptation being in the works, it was also revealed that Anne Hathaway will be starring in the film!

Hathaway will once again be teaming up with her The Idea Of You collaborator Michael Showalter, and will portray the titular role of Verity Crawford.

The remainder of the cast remains unknown.

When will the Verity movie be released?

We currently don’t have any information about when the film will be released, but we’ll be updating this article once we find out more details.

Where to watch the Verity movie

Sources have alleged that Verity will be released in cinemas, and will likely become available to stream on Prime Video following its theatrical release.

While we anxiously await the film’s release, there’s no better time to read the book.

You can grab your copy here.

Two more Colleen Hoover books are also set to be turned into movies. (Credit: Amazon)

Will any of Colleen Hoover’s books be movies?

As aforementioned, Verity will be the second of Colleen Hoover’s books to be transformed into a movie, along with It Ends With Us.

But it doesn’t stop there – Reminders of Him and Regretting You are also both in the works.

Details remain limited but what we do know is that Reminders of Him is expected to hit cinemas in February 2026, and that Regretting You will star Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace and Dave Franco.

