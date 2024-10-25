Age-gap movies galore! There have been numerous films released in 2024 that focus on the relationship between an older woman and a younger man, and while some viewers have found them empowering and beautiful, others haven’t been the biggest fans.

Here’s what people have had to say about some of this year’s most popular age-gap movies.

(Credit: Prime Video)

The Idea of You

Starring Anne Hathaway, 41, and Nicholas Galitzine, 30, The Idea of You is arguably one of 2024’s buzziest films.

In the movie, Anne portrays the mother of a teenage daughter who takes her and her friends to Coachella. Her character, Solene, has a flirty encounter with one of the members of her daughter’s favourite boyband, and the pair strike up a secret relationship.

This flick actually impressed most audiences, but some found it just a little bit too unrealistic and cringey.

It received a mixed bag of reviews, but overall viewers seemed thoroughly entertained by the light-hearted watch.

(Credit: Netflix)

A Family Affair

Following on from the success of The Idea of You, A Family Affair launched on Netflix in June 2024.

Starring Aussie actress Nicole Kidman, 57, and Zac Efron, 37, this movie is super comical and follows, “A surprising romance [that] kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.”

The film may have received a lot of streams on Netflix, but it was given a low rating of 36 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The website’s consensus reads, “Despite Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s welcome return to rom-com territory, A Family Affair squabbles with its own tonality too much to elevate its litany of clichés.”

(Credit: Netflix)

Lonely Planet

Released on Netflix on 11 October, Lonely Planet is the latest age-gap film of 2024 that stars Academy Award winner Laura Dern, 57, and Aussie heartthrob Liam Hemsworth, 34.

The film’s synopsis reads, “A reclusive novelist arrives at a writer’s retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer’s block. While there, she meets a young man — what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.”

But rather than the characters’ 23-year age-gap promoting a sense of female empowerment, some viewers argued that the fact that Liam’s character cheated on his girlfriend in the movie diminished that feeling.

Some people even found their chemistry awkward with one person jokingly sharing on X (formerly Twitter), “It’s giving mother [and] son.”

(Credit: A24)

Babygirl

Yet another age-gap film from Nicole Kidman in 2024, Babygirl is definitely going to be the sauciest.

It’s an erotic thriller about a high-powered CEO starting an affair with her much-younger intern, and will be released in theatres on Christmas Day.

While the movie isn’t out yet, we have been given our first look at the trailer, and boy oh boy is it steamy.

Nicole even recently revealed that she asked the director to pause filming at one point because she “didn’t want to orgasm anymore.”

Babygirl debuted at the Venice Film Festival back in July and received a six-minute standing ovation, so things are looking positive for the film’s reception.

Check out the trailer here:

