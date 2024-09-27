Aussie actress Nicole Kidman has been booked and busy in 2024, and has appeared in countless movies and television shows already.

And while they’ve all been well received by viewers, there’s one detail people can’t stop talking about: her wigs.

The actress has worn many wigs over the course of her career. (Credit: BINGE, Apple TV+, Stan)

From A Family Affair to The Perfect Couple to Expats, Nicole Kidman has been in some high-profile projects this year, and she’s had a different hairstyle in each one.

Instead of dying or cutting her hair to suit her characters, the 57-year-old has frequently been rocking wigs that fans are deeming unrealistic and kind of comical.

But 2024 doesn’t mark the first time she’s worn wigs in movies or TV shows, she’s been wearing them for years now.

“One thing about Nicole Kidman is that she’s going to eat a role with a bad wig,” someone wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“A Nicole Kidman wig is less about quality or realism. More about the way in which it consumes & alters her spirit,” another said.

Nicole’s wig in The Perfect Couple. (Credit: Netflix)

In Netflix murder mystery series The Perfect Couple, in which she plays a rich mother whose son’s wedding is ruined due to a murder, Nicole rocks a blonde ‘do with a slightly off-centre part.

Viewers poked fun at the wig, labelling it unrealistic and hilarious.

“The Perfect Couple is so stupid but I loved it mainly because Nicole Kidman has this wig,” someone wrote on X.

“The funniest part about this terrible wig is that Nicole Kidman has blonde hair anyway,” another shared.

“Not to be a hater but why does Nicole Kidman have the worst wig ever made in The Perfect Couple?” another user said.

“Is Nicole Kidman’s wig purposefully terrible in The Perfect Couple?” someone else questioned.

Nicole’s wig in Bombshell. (Credit: BINGE)

The Perfect Couple is just the latest of Nicole’s projects to be spoken about in relation to her hair, with viewers previously speaking about some of her other iconic roles including in Big Little Lies and Bombshell.

“Another Nicole Kidman drama, another wig that’s actively trying to destroy her!” someone said of her wig in Bombshell, while another commented that her hairstyle in Big Little Lies is their favourite look of hers to date.

Nicole’s wig in Big Little Lies. (Credit: BINGE)

But people roasting her wigs aren’t commenting on her acting skills, in fact many people commend her on still being able to act well despite them.

“Nicole Kidman won’t stop until she’s worn every wig in Hollywood,” one person said.

“You already know that Nicole Kidman is about to slay when she’s wearing a wig,” someone else said.

Who knows what kind of wigs we’ll see on the Aussie starlet in the future!