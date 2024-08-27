Netflix’s upcoming series, The Perfect Couple, is the ultimate murder mystery.

Set in Nantucket, the show will leave viewers guessing and might just be one of the best whodunits of the year!

(Credit: Netflix)

In The Perfect Couple, Nicole Kidman portrays a wealthy mother who disapproves of her son’s soon-to-be bride.

The family unite at their Nantucket holiday house for the wedding, but a shocking death leaves everyone a suspect…

The series features an incredible cast, spearheaded by Oscar-winning Australian actress Nicole Kidman who plays Greer Garrison Winbury – a famous novelist and the matriarch of the family.

The 57-year-old says she was drawn to Greer’s acerbic, mysterious, formidable, and hopeful personality. “She’s a mother bear,” she told Tudum.

(Credit: Netflix)

Liev Schreiber also appears in The Perfect Couple, and portrays the father in the family – Greer’s husband Tag Winbury. Meanwhile, Dakota Fanning plays their pregnant daughter-in-law, Abby Winbury.

The rest of the cast includes:

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks

Billy Howle as Benji Winbury

Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco

Ishaan Khattar as Shooter Dival

Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury

Sam Nivola as Will Winbury

Mia Isaac as Chloe Carter

Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry

Isabella Adjani as Isabel Nallet

Michael Beach as Dan Carter

The Perfect Couple is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand.

The book’s description reads, “It’s Nantucket wedding season, also known as summer – the sight of a bride racing down Main Street is as common as the sun setting at Madaket Beach. The [Sacks]-Winbury wedding promises to be an event to remember: the groom’s wealthy parents have spared no expense to host a lavish ceremony at their oceanfront estate.

“But it’s going to be memorable for all the wrong reasons after tragedy strikes: a body is discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony – and everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect. As Chief of Police Ed Kapenash interviews the bride, the groom, the groom’s famous mystery-novelist mother, and even a member of his own family, he discovers that every wedding is a minefield-and no couple is perfect.”

The mini-series will feature six episodes, and will release on Netflix on Thursday 5 September 2024.

Get ready to binge-watch!