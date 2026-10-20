Tigerlily Hutchence makes rare appearance with Michael’s ‘lookalike’ grandson as 30th anniversary looms

Tigerlily Hutchence has made a rare public appearance with her son in the lead up to the 30th anniversary of her father’s death.

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The 30-year-old was just a baby when her father, INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence, died by suicide in November 1997.

In June 2025, she welcomed a son with her long-term partner, model Ben Archer.

And recently, the singer-songwriter was spotted playing with her now toddler son, whose name has not been released publicly, in a park.

Tigerlily usually keeps a low profile. (Credit: Backgrid)

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‘It’s going to be a tough time’: Tigerlily’s Australia visit

Now, sources close to the family say Tigerlily may make a trip down under in the near future to commemorate her father’s death.

“Tiger’s in a good place right now and determined to keep it that way. She knows it’s going to be a tough time for her family in Australia and she is considering a visit,” our insider spills.

However, the new mother is unlikely to time her trip with the INXS frontman’s anniversary next November, as she knows there will be a lot of public attention on the family.

Tigerlily bears a striking resemblance to her late father Michael Hutchence. (Credit: Backgrid)

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“She doesn’t want to be there during the anniversary though as it’s not just the Hutchences in mourning for Michael, it’s a large portion of Australia,” an insider explains.

“She doesn’t remember her dad and it makes her uncomfortable when people try to put her on or near his pedestal.”

Tigerlily’s ‘not interested in fame’ after tragic start to life

Tigerlily as a child. (Credit: Getty)

While Tigerlily was born into one of the most famous families in the world, she’s determined to maintain a low profile.

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“She’s just not interested in fame – it’s taken both her parents, and her sister, so it’s a dangerous game to be avoided at all costs,” our source says.

“She’s hoping to get back for Christmas or New Year when things can be more discreet. Her son already looks like Michael at the same age, so she and Ben are extremely protective of him.”

This November will mark 30 years since Michael was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Sydney.

Five years earlier, while in Copenhagen with his then-girlfriend Helena Christensen, the musician was punched by a taxi driver. The blow caused brain contusions that lead to changes in his personality and mental health.

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Just three years later, Tigerlily’s mum and Michael’s partner Paula Yates died after an accidental heroin overdose. After her mother’s death, Tigerlily moved to the UK to live with Paula’s ex-husband Bob Geldof.

Despite being born in Australia, Tigerlily hasn’t spent a lot of time here.

In 2006, she reportedly spent a week in the country visiting Michael’s mother Patricia Lassop. However, before her death in 2010, Patricia claimed in an interview that Bob Geldof gave her very little access to her granddaughter.

“I’ve begged and pleaded with him to let me see Tigerlily again, but he’s turned a deaf ear,” she said at the time.

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“He’s treated me shabbily.”

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