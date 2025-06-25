Tiger Lily Hutchence welcomes first child with husband Ben Archer

Tiger Lily Hutchence has quietly welcomed her first child with her husband, Ben Archer.

The new mum was spotted on a stroll with her newborn near her home in the UK on 24 June.

While the exact date she gave birth remains unknown, she was seen pushing a pram with her baby wrapped in a cosy blue blanket.

The couple has yet to publicly reveal the baby’s name or gender, but the blue blanket has sparked speculation among fans that they may have welcomed a boy.

“Tiger’s over the moon right now,” a source told New Idea. “She’s being incredibly protective and hands-on. The baby is the spitting image of her father, Michael.”

The insider added, “There’s no doubt that Michael [Hutchence] and Paula [Yates] would be thrilled to see their daughter holding her own child. She’s considering incorporating their names into the baby’s name but is committed to keeping this moment as private and sacred as possible.”

The source also said that motherhood has been a life changing experience for the 28-year-old.

“Having lost so many loved ones, including her sister Peaches, this has been a healing experience for her. It’s given her new perspective – and an inner strength her sister Pixie calls her ‘inner mama bear.’ She’s absolutely glowing.”

News of Tiger Lily’s pregnancy first broke in February 2025. Soon after, she was seen proudly displaying her baby bump.

“It’s heartbreaking that Michael isn’t here to be the very cool granddad we all know he would’ve been,” another source shared at the time. “He absolutely adored Tiger and would’ve been besotted with this baby. He’d be so proud of her.”

Tiger Lily and Ben tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London on 12 April, surrounded by just 30 close friends and family.

“It was a beautiful day,” a friend told The Sun. “After the ceremony, everyone sat down together for a relaxed, joyful meal.”

Although Tiger Lily has begun this new chapter without her parents by her side, she remains surrounded by love and support.

Following her mother Paula’s death in 2000, Tiger Lily was adopted by Bob Geldof, who raised her alongside her half-sisters Fifi Trixibelle, Peaches, and Pixie Geldof, and she grew up largely away from the spotlight in the UK.

After graduating from Goldsmiths University in 2019, Tiger Lily spent several years living in Western Australia before returning to the UK in 2023 – where she met Ben, the man became her husband and the father of her child.

