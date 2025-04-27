As she embarks on an exciting new chapter as a wife and soon-to-be mother, Tiger Lily Hutchence is surely keen to set up her home with her new husband, Ben Archer.
And as any young couple can attest to, that can be very expensive.
But that should never have been an issue for the 28-year-old. The daughter of late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, who tragically died in 1997, was provided for financially in his will.
Directives were for Tiger Lily to receive $74.7 million from his estate in three lump sums – when she turned 18, 21 and 25.
However, it’s believed Tiger Lily was given an envelope containing just $1,000 after her father’s business manager, Colin Diamond, insisted he “died penniless”.
“It’s literally gone,” she told to filmmaker Richard Lowenstein of father’s fortune in 2019.
PROVISIONS IN PLACE
Michael drew up his will in 1996, leaving half of his estate to his only child. While Tiger Lily met with Colin when she turned 21, the interaction was “so bad” she never went back.
Subsequently, just six years ago, she was reportedly “living in a squat” after missing out on her father’s millions.
According to an executor report given to the star’s family eight years after his death, Michael had just $506 in cash when he passed, while his share of INXS’ bank balance amounted to $572.
Michael’s mum, Patricia Glassop, who died in 2010, and his half-sister Tina, never believed this to be the case.
“Would anyone seriously believe that Michael did not want to leave anything to his family, including Tiger?” Patricia said. “Michael was too trusting and he paid the price.”
Leaked documents from 2017, however, suggest Colin may have been the “ultimate beneficial owner” of Michael’s estate, as he had the rights to “sound recordings, images, films and related material embodying the performance of Michael Hutchence”.
Despite the slight, Tiger Lily – who was adopted by her late mother Paula Yates’ ex-husband Sir Bob Geldof and raised with half-sisters Peaches, Fifi and Pixie – has lived a relatively normal life out of the spotlight. Sir Bob has said to friends he “wanted to do Paula the honour of bringing Tiger up as far away from the toxic limelight as he possibly could.”