Since Sir Bob Geldof adopted her into his family, Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof has never looked back.
Born on July 22, 1996, Tiger Lily is the daughter of British television personality Paula Yates and her partner, INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence .
But at just 16-months-old, Tiger Lily’s Aussie rocker father passed away from a suspected suicide in November 1997.
Then, on September 17, 2000, Paula was tragically found dead at her London home from an accidental heroin overdose at just 41.
The charismatic presenter left behind four children – Fifi Trixibelle, Peaches and Pixie with her ex-husband Bob Geldof and of course Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence (also known as Tiger Lily) with Michael.
In her earliest years, Tiger Lily had already suffered painful family losses – but history would repeat itself again in 2014.
Tragedy struck when her beloved half-sister Peaches died from an heroin overdose in eerily similar circumstances Paula’s passing.
However the death only brought the troubled family closer together, with Tiger Lily playing a key role as doting aunt to Peaches’ two young sons, Astala and Phaedra.
These days, the stunning only daughter of Paula and Michael has reportedly moved from London to Fremantle in Western Australia and lives a normal life away from the spotlight.
So normal in fact that new photos of Tiger Lily are rare, her social media prescence barely visible (she does have an account that presumably only close friends and family are allowed to follow) and her name barely in the media.
In recent years the 28-year-old has reportedly been engaged to her musician partner Nicholas Allbrook, the frontman of psychedelic Australian rock band Pond.
Friends have also previously said that the level-headed Brit is keen to follow in her parents’ footsteps and pursue a career in the creative arts or modelling, and she bears a striking resemblance to her late Aussie father.
While Tiger Lily is happy to be living the low life in the heartland of her late father, reports have shown Tiger Lily and Australian musician Nick Allbrook have called it quits after six years of dating.
It was revealed in her biography of her Bandcamp page where she wrote about her album Tragic Tiger’s Sad Meltdown.
“I made this cassette in the living room of our house in Fremantle, a seaside town in Western Australia. I had always been shy to sing with others but moving across the world and my ex-boyfriend Nick had given me some bravery,” she wrote.
Rumours of their engagement spread in August 2021, the album was released in February 2022.
We look back at the ups and downs in the life of Tiger Lily Hutchence.
Paula married The Boomtown Rats star Bob Geldof in 1986, however their marriage soon crumbled after she fell for Michael.
“It shouldn’t have been a surprise to Bob [that Paula left him], that’s all I can say. I think she’s [Paula’s] a little misunderstood. But boy, she likes me! I love her,” Michael reflected to Triple J of Paula’s alleged affair with him.
Michael and Paula welcomed their only daughter, Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence, on July 22, 1996.
In 1997 shortly before his death, Michael told Triple J that he was loving every minute of fatherhood.
Paula Yates
Paula Yates holds Tiger Lily at the UK premiere of the The Rugrats Movie in London in 1999. Tragically, the British presenter passed away from an accidental overdose in 2000.
“She’s amazing. She’s never cried. I mean, people go: ‘Oh my God how can you deal with it?’ But it’s easy. We wake her up in the morning. She’s just the one we ordered,” the Aussie rock star gushed of his only daughter during the candid chat. Here, the family of three pose with Triple J host Angela Catterns.
“Paula writes books [on motherhood]. They’re mad-cap concepts but they work. We don’t have cots, she sleeps with us. We don’t carry around prams or any of that stuff, she just hangs out. And it works. Premonition style,” Michael revealed of their attachment parenting philosophies in 1997.
“We call her Tiger. Tiger Lily is one of her names [but] Tiger seems to be sticking. I’m pretty good at being a dad, surprisingly. I love it! A lot of people seem to be shocked for some reason,” the Never Tear Us Apart hitmaker mused.
Even as a teen, Tiger Lily bore an uncanny resemblance to her father and INXS star Michael Hutchence. He sadly passed away from a suspected suicide in November 1997.
Just three years later in 2000, her mother Paula Yates passed away too, but Tiger Lily definitely shares some physical similarities with her mum.
Paula’s ex-husband Sir Bob Geldof (pictured on the left in 2005 with Tiger) legally adopted her so she could grow up with her sisters. Now, she’s all grown up (pictured age 20 in the right).
A proud Bob beams as he shares a laugh with Peaches, Tiger and Pixie in Dublin, 2006.
We have no doubt Paula and Michael would be so proud of their daughter.
In the left photo, the television presenter carries her daughter to an event.
In the right, Tiger sits front row at Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief in 2010.
In 2013, Tiger Lily was linked to Spanish skateboarder Bruno Sorondo however the pair later split.
In 2014, tragedy struck yet again when Tiger’s beloved half-sister Peaches Geldof (far right) died from an accidental heroin overdose in eerily similar circumstances to Paula’s passing.
Here, sisters Fifi Trixiebell, Pixie, Peaches and Tiger Lily pose for a happy snap at an even in London in 2004.
The death only brought the family closer together with Tiger, pictured here with half sister Pixie in 2011, playing a key role as doting aunt to Peaches’ two sons Astala and Phaedra.
Spotted! Tiger Lily Hutchence was snapped on half sister Pixie Geldof’s shoulders at Robbie Williams’ British Summer Time gig in London’s Hyde Park.
In 2015, Tiger attended the British Summer Time festival with Noel Fielding and Daisy Lowe.
In 2016, Tiger made her modelling debut for sustainable fashion brand House of Khadi.
Proud sister Fifi Geldof shared this stunning snap of Tiger watching on as she married Andrew Robertson.
Tiger with director and editor Bunny Kinney in November 2017.
Friends say the level-headed Brit is keen to follow in her parents’ footsteps and pursue a career in the creative arts.
A source informed Woman’s Day the pair began dating in 2017.
“Tiger is head over heels for Nick, she knew pretty much straightaway that he was The One.”
Their engagement was first reported in August 2021 after photos of Tiger with a diamond on her ring finger emerged.