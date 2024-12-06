Since Sir Bob Geldof adopted her into his family, Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof has never looked back.

Born on July 22, 1996, Tiger Lily is the daughter of British television personality Paula Yates and her partner, INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence .

But at just 16-months-old, Tiger Lily’s Aussie rocker father passed away from a suspected suicide in November 1997.

Then, on September 17, 2000, Paula was tragically found dead at her London home from an accidental heroin overdose at just 41.

The charismatic presenter left behind four children – Fifi Trixibelle, Peaches and Pixie with her ex-husband Bob Geldof and of course Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence (also known as Tiger Lily) with Michael.

In her earliest years, Tiger Lily had already suffered painful family losses – but history would repeat itself again in 2014.

Tragedy struck when her beloved half-sister Peaches died from an heroin overdose in eerily similar circumstances Paula’s passing.

However the death only brought the troubled family closer together, with Tiger Lily playing a key role as doting aunt to Peaches’ two young sons, Astala and Phaedra.

These days, the stunning only daughter of Paula and Michael has reportedly moved from London to Fremantle in Western Australia and lives a normal life away from the spotlight.

So normal in fact that new photos of Tiger Lily are rare, her social media prescence barely visible (she does have an account that presumably only close friends and family are allowed to follow) and her name barely in the media.

In recent years the 28-year-old has reportedly been engaged to her musician partner Nicholas Allbrook, the frontman of psychedelic Australian rock band Pond.

Friends have also previously said that the level-headed Brit is keen to follow in her parents’ footsteps and pursue a career in the creative arts or modelling, and she bears a striking resemblance to her late Aussie father.

While Tiger Lily is happy to be living the low life in the heartland of her late father, reports have shown Tiger Lily and Australian musician Nick Allbrook have called it quits after six years of dating.

It was revealed in her biography of her Bandcamp page where she wrote about her album Tragic Tiger’s Sad Meltdown.

“I made this cassette in the living room of our house in Fremantle, a seaside town in Western Australia. I had always been shy to sing with others but moving across the world and my ex-boyfriend Nick had given me some bravery,” she wrote.

Rumours of their engagement spread in August 2021, the album was released in February 2022.

We look back at the ups and downs in the life of Tiger Lily Hutchence.

