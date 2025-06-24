Brad Pitt has spoken about his experience in Alcoholics Anonymous.
The 61-year-old opened up about the experience to fellow actor Dax Shepard, who he got to know when he attended the program for 18 months.
“I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open,” he said on Dax’s podcast, Armchair Expert. “I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f**k up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me.”
The Oceans 11 star began attending the program in the wake of his very public divorce from Angelina Jolie. He told Shepard that AA was the “most amazing thing” and a “really special experience”.
“I just thought it was just incredible men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humour with it,” he said. “I thought it was a really special experience.”
The Meet Joe Black star, who shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with Angelina, said he “really grew to love it” after he got over his initial nervousness about attending the meetings.
After a few sessions, Brad admitted the AA meetings became something he looked forward to – and that was an attitude he took with him into therapy as well.
“When I jumped into therapy then, I was just like, ‘And I did this and I did that and da da da da’,” he recalled on the podcast.
During the interview, Brad told Dax he thought he was pretty good at taking responsibility when he’s “stepped in sh*t”.
“And now it’s a quest to, you know, ‘What do I do with this? How can I right this?’ And make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.
The actor first spoke about his AA experience in a profile for the New York Times in 2019, where he talked about his commitment to his sobriety.
“I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” he said at the time.
In both interviews, Brad, who is starring in the upcoming film F1, said sharing his vulnerabilities openly was very “freeing”.
“It was actually really freeing to just expose the ugly sides of yourself,” he told the New York Times. “There’s a great value in that.”