Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finalised their divorce after 8 years

Hollywood divorces can be tricky, and that certainly seems to have been the case for stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

However, despite the drawn out process, Angelina’s lawyers have confirmed that the former couple have come to an agreement and filed to end their two-year marriage.

The news was first reported by People magazine.

EXHAUSTED

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt,” Angelina’s lawyer James Simon said to the outlet.

“She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

He also added that Angelina is “exhausted” and “relieved” this one part is over.

(Credit: Getty)

Angelina made the original filing for the divorce on the 19th September 2024, and while she has made very few comments about the divorce, she revealed in 2019 that she was hurt.

“It was a complicated moment, when I did not recognise myself anymore where I had become … how to say … smaller, as insignificant, even if it was not necessarily obvious,” she told the French magazine Madame Figaro in 2019.

“I felt a deep and real sadness, I was hurt.”

MOVING FORWARD

A source close to Angelina told People she hopes the settlement will allow Brad to move on.

“Angelina hopes the finalisation of their divorce will enable him to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family,” they said.

However, a source close to Brad claimed that Angelina was herself engaging in attacks, “including a never-ending distortion of facts and projecting their own behavior onto others, causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around the family”.

(Credit: Getty)

The divorce news comes as rumours swirl that Brad might be getting ready to do a tell-all so his side of the story can be heard.

““He loves the idea of doing an in-depth profile TV sit-down interview with someone like Oprah or even bringing someone like Ellen DeGeneres back for a one-off,” an insider exclusively revealed to Woman’s Day.

“It just has to be someone he trusts and in a prerecorded format that gives him some control, because the last thing he wants is to land back in court.”

