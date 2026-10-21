Jackie O’s secret vindication as Kyle Sandilands faces brutal podcast disaster

Kyle Sandilands was banking on his loyal listeners following him into his expensive new podcast venture, but insiders claim the ‘shock jock’ is discovering that going it alone isn’t quite the success story he imagined.

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While Kyle has spent decades dominating Australian radio, he’s reportedly facing an uncomfortable reality as his ambitious podcast venture struggles to deliver the success he had hoped for.

While Kyle was confident his enormous profile and loyal fan base would translate into paying subscribers, insiders claim the response has been underwhelming, leaving questions about just how long the notoriously competitive broadcaster will continue pouring money into the operation.

Kyle and Jackie O fans ‘haven’t made the jump’

Kyle and Jackie O in happier times. Credit: Instagram

“Kyle doesn’t like to lose, and the problem is that he’s already invested a lot of money into making this work,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

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“He genuinely believed the audience would follow him. But the truth is, the pool of Kyle and Jackie O fans hasn’t necessarily made the jump, and that’s been a difficult pill to swallow.”

And while Kyle is said to be determined to prove his critics wrong, those familiar with his career believe there are already worrying signs.

“Look how quickly Kyle gave up on Melbourne,” the insider points out.

“He went into that market expecting to dominate, and when things didn’t go his way, he lost interest pretty quickly. There’s a feeling this could eventually go the same way.”

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Jackie’s secret vindication

Jackie O has kept a low profile since the radio duo went their separate ways. Credit: Instagram

Adding insult to injury, sources close to Jackie O Henderson claim the radio star has privately expressed little surprise at the difficulties Kyle is reportedly experiencing without her.

After years of being one half of Australia’s most recognisable radio partnerships, Jackie is said to have always believed her contribution to their extraordinary success was underestimated.

“Jackie always knew she was a vital ingredient in making Kyle more likeable,” a source claims.

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“People might have tuned in for Kyle’s outrageous comments, but Jackie was the person who balanced him out. She made the show relatable, and she gave listeners someone they could connect with.”

According to the source, Jackie believes the challenges facing Kyle’s new venture reinforce just how important their chemistry was.

“There’s definitely a feeling of ‘I told you so’ among people close to Jackie,” the insider says.

“She always believed that Kyle on his own was a very different proposition to Kyle and Jackie O together.”

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Is there trouble behind the scenes on Kyle Sandilands live?

While Kyle has assembled a team around his new venture, insiders suggest the atmosphere behind the scenes has become increasingly unpredictable as the pressure to deliver grows.

“The tension on the show at the moment is like a rollercoaster,” one insider claims.

“One minute everyone’s feeling positive and grateful to be part of something new, and the next there’s frustration because things aren’t moving as quickly as everyone expected.”

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Sources say the experience has been a stark contrast to the last major career transition Kyle and Jackie made when their hugely successful radio show moved from Southern Cross Austereo to ARN.

“Back then, everyone came across at the click of a finger,” the insider explains.

“There was already a massive audience, an established show and a network prepared to spend big money to make it work.

“This time it’s completely different. They’re trying to build something from the ground up, and asking people to pay for something they were previously accustomed to getting for free.”

And with the costs of producing a professional daily entertainment program continuing to mount, insiders believe the financial reality is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

“It’s an expensive operation and Kyle is putting a lot of money into it,” the source says. “The problem is that the return hasn’t been what people were expecting. It’s certainly not the hero moment Kyle is used to.”

Will Kyle call it quits?

Despite the reported challenges, insiders insist Kyle isn’t preparing to throw in the towel just yet.

Instead, the current expectation among those close to the operation is that the show will continue into 2027, giving Kyle more time to establish the business and prove there is an audience willing to pay for his content.

However, there are already doubts about whether the venture can sustain its momentum for another full year.

“The general feeling inside King Kyle is that they’ll push through into 2027, but whether they actually make it to the end of that year is another question,” the insider claims.

And while Kyle may be determined to silence his critics, insiders believe his greatest challenge could be accepting that the magic of his former radio partnership wasn’t something he could simply recreate on his own.

“There’s no question Kyle is a massive personality,” the source says.

“But the Kyle and Jackie O show worked because there were two of them. Jackie brought something to that partnership that money can’t buy.

“And perhaps that’s what Kyle is discovering now.”

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