Warring exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie prepare to come face-to-face over their battle for Miraval

Brad Pitt isn’t backing down from his messy court fight with ex Angelina Jolie over their once-cherished Chateau Miraval. And insiders claim the actor’s really out for revenge for losing in their custody battle.

Ange, 50, sold her stake in the French winery amid their drawn-out divorce, but Brad, 61, maintains she did it “vindictively” and without his approval. Now the bitter exes are preparing to face off in court for a 15-day trial, and the actor’s demands to get access to Ange’s private messages just shows how dirty he’s willing to play.

“Brad’s not letting this go and is willing to go to trial on this,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “It’s true he held back on some of the more aggressive moves his legal team were suggesting because he was still trying to reconnect with [daughter] Shiloh while he had custodial access. But there’s no doubt her decision to cut him out of his life once she turned 18 flipped a switch in Brad.

“Don’t forget at one point in this divorce he was given 50 per cent custody until Angelina got their judge replaced, resetting the entire case back to zero, with him fighting again to get access to them.”

The source adds, “In Brad’s mind, a great disservice has been done to his relationship with his kids. He’s got nothing to lose.”

BAD MEMORIES

Chateau Miraval was once a place of love for the high-profile couple, who partly raised their six children there and even exchanged their wedding vows at the sprawling vineyard.

But then Angelina sold her slice of Miraval to the Stoli Group in late 2021, and Brad retaliated with the ugly lawsuit – and is now seeking her private communication with Stoli’s Alexey Oliynik as he refuses to cooperate.

An Angelina insider says, “She has nothing to hide and he can do whatever he wants. She’s not afraid of facing off against him in court, but she is worried how this will affect the kids, especially the twins, who are still having to see their father as per the custodial arrangements.”

A year ago, the mother-of-six made a public plea to her ex to “end the fighting” over the property, but the insider claims Brad’s on a mission.

“The kids have gone through so much hurt already, and it’s fair to say the older four are extremely protective of her,” the source says. “They don’t want to see her in court, in person, with him.”

