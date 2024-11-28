There was a time when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were on the cover of every magazine; two of the most-watched people in the world.

Aside from simply being Brangelina, the Hollywood movie stars became famous for their ever-expanding family, who they co-parented even after their 2005 split.

Now all grown up, their six kids are still some of the most famous celebrity offspring.

But who are the Brangelina tribe and what are they doing now?

Brad and Angelina’s six children have been making headlines for years. Credit (Getty).

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 23

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt was born in Cambodia in August 2001 and adopted by Angelina when she was still married to ex Billy Bob Thornton.

Having fallen in love with the country of Cambodia while filming 2001’s Tomb Raider, Angelina paid a visit to an orphanage in the hopes of finding her first child.

Walking through, “I didn’t feel a connection with any of them,” she later told Vanity Fair, until she saw Maddox lying in a box suspended from the ceiling.

Feeling that bond in an instant, she said, “I cried and cried.”

After she and Brad made their relationship official, he too became Maddox’s legal parent.

Now, at 23-years-old, Maddox has already filled his short life with an impressive list of achievements.

Not only was he an executive producer on the 2017 film Angelina directed about the Cambodian genocide, First They Killed My Father; he also has a biochemistry degree, and attended a state dinner at the White House last year when Joe and Jill Biden hosted South Korea’s President and First Lady.

Maddox and Angelina attended a state dinner at the White House together last year. Credit (Getty).

“I’m so happy for [Maddox] that he’s grown up into such a good man. I say that ’cause he’s smart and he’s doing his work, but he’s also wild,” Angelina told PEOPLE.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 20

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt was born on November 29, 2003 in Pham Quang Sang, Vietnam.

His biological mother battled addiction and abandoned him when he was only two days old after discovering he had liver problems.

Angelina adopted him in 2007 by herself due to Vietnamese laws that make it difficult for unmarried couples to adopt and Brad formally adopted him the following year.

In the years following his adoption, Angelina shared that Pax formed a close bond with Maddox and was enjoying life with his big family. She told media he’s a “tough, remarkable little person.”

While Pax has enjoyed a life mostly out of the spotlight, he has dabbled in Hollywood.

He voiced the character of Yoo on Kung Fu Panda 3 and was a set photographer on Angelina’s film First They Killed My Father in August 2022.

Angelina has always been proud to show off her kids on the red carpet.(L-R) Pax, Angelina, Zahara and Maddox. Credit (Getty).

In July 2024 Pax was hospitalised following an e-bike accident.

TMZ reported he had been riding his bike in a heavy traffic area of Los Angeles without a helmet and suffered a head injury.

One week later, a source told PEOPLE that Pax was out of the ICU and had been surrounded by Angelina and his siblings during his hospitalisation.

“He suffered complex trauma and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy,” the source said.

Zahara Marley Jolie, 19

Angelina’s eldest daughter is 19-year-old Zahara, who she adopted from an orphanage in Hawassa, Ethiopia in 2005.

Angelina has been outspoken about raising her daughter to be proud of her Ethiopian heritage.

“My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children … And I have learned so much from her,” she said during a Time 100 Talk in 2020. “She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.”

Like the rest of the clan Zahara is making waves and, not only is she currently attending Atlanta’s Spelman College, she also has her mother’s fashion sense, launching a charitable jewellery line, Zahara Collection.

Last year she gave a speech at her new sorority, and when introducing herself, she omitted “Pitt” from her surname. However, Zahara has never publicly confirmed that she has legally changed her name.

Angelina and Zahara have always shared a close mother-daughter bond. Credit (Getty).

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, 18

Angelina then gave birth to her and Brad’s first biological child in 2006 in Namibia – Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt.

While Shiloh spent the majority of her childhood out of the spotlight, she made her acting debut at age two in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, alongside her dad, and had a few lines in her mother’s animated film, Kung Fu Panda 3, in 2016.

Shiloh has reportedly spent the past few years focusing on a career in dance, something that makes her happy and which she is reportedly very talented at.

Shiloh, or ‘Shi’ to her friends and family, first wowed the world with her dance skills in 2021, when a video of her performing went viral.

In May, her longtime choreographer, Keelan Carter told Daily Mail.com that the teenager could not be further from the stereotypical Hollywood ‘nepo baby.’

‘Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work,’ he said. ‘Shi does not rely on her famous name to achieve her goals. Honestly, I didn’t even know who she was at first and I don’t think this matters, especially in a dance studio.”

On her 18th birthday, Shiloh submitted a petition at a Los Angeles Court to remove her dad’s surname from her own, changing her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to just Shiloh Jolie.

A source told E! News at the time that Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it by herself.

Angelina’s daughters Zahara (left) and Shiloh (right) are all grown up. Credit (Getty).

The twins

In 2008, Jolie and Pitt announced they were expecting another addition to the family. On July 12, Angelina gave birth to twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt in Nice, France.

After returning from the hospital, the couple described their household as “busy” and credited their older children for helping them look after their new baby siblings.

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 16

Vivienne has not been camera shy, making her film debut alongside her mother in Maleficent as a young Princess Aurora when she was just 4 years old.

“We think it’s fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors,” Angelina told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s not our goal, for Brad and I, at all.”

In August 2023, Angelina announced she’s bringing an adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film, The Outsiders, to Broadway.

PEOPLE then confirmed that Vivienne would serve as her mother’s volunteer assistant on the project.

Angelina says Vivienne is much like her mother. Credit (Getty).

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the centre of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Angelina said in a statement. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

Outside of her performance arts career, Vivienne is at school and looks after her pet rabbits.

Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, 16

Knox has grown up primarily outside of the spotlight, although he did voice the character of Ku Ku in Kung Fu Panda 3.

Angelina and Knox caused a stir at the 2024 Governor’s Awards when Knox accompanied his mother in his first red carpet appearance in over three years.

Angelina and Knox made an appearance together at the recent Governors Awards. Credit (Getty).

What has motherhood been like for Angelina Jolie?

Angelina got candid about motherhood and her divorce in an interview with Harpers Bazaar in September 2023.

“My entire life changed. Having children saved me—and taught me to be in this world differently,” she explained.

Angelina became a mother at 26 and has had her fair share of the ups and downs of motherhood.

“I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They’re better than me, because you want your children to be,” she said.

