George Clooney, 63, and Amal Clooney, 47, are one of Hollywood’s favourite couples.

Advertisement

The glamorous duo have been together for more than a decade now, and they’re still going strong today. Here, we take a look back at their romance.

(Credit: Getty)

A MEETING THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING

George Clooney was introduced to Amal Alamuddin through mutual friends in July 2013.

The American actor and British-Lebanese human rights lawyer met at George’s home near Lake Como in Italy.

Advertisement

“A mutual friend of ours said, ‘I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?’” George recalled. “And I was like, ‘Of course!’”

It seems many of their mutual friends knew they were meant to be, as George’s agent even called to urge him to take the meetup seriously.

“I got a call from my agent who said, ‘I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry,’” George said. “It really worked out that way.”

“The funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting so my parents were there,” he added. “And we just talked, we stayed up all night talking. And I got her email address, because she was going to send me some pictures of my parents. So we started writing. I didn’t know if she wanted to go out with me—I just thought we were buddies.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

After that first fateful meeting, the pair stayed in touch via email and went on their first date in October 2013.

“That was a good first date,” George told The Hollywood Reporter of their outing. “We went for dinner. [Amal] said, ‘Let’s go to this place.’ It was one of those places that was incredibly hip and chic. And when we came out, there were 50 paparazzi there. But she handled it like a champ.”

He continued, “Pretty quickly, things escalated once I was in London.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

MARRIAGE & BABIES

Just a few months after their first date, George and Amal travelled to Africa together – a trip that completely changed their lives.

George had previously thought he would never get married again, but when looking back at photos from their trip, he realised he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Amal. As such, he started immediately planning his proposal.

He popped the question on 28 April 2014 during a date night at home.

Advertisement

“I did all the stuff, got down on my knee and did all the things you’re supposed to do,” George explained. “I had a playlist with my Rosemary [Clooney] songs on it, and I was waiting for this song, ‘Why Shouldn’t I?’ … And it played, and she’s like, ‘Holy s**t!’

“And she just kept staring at the ring, going, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked. She only said yes when ‘Goody, Goody’ came on, which isn’t very romantic — it’s kind of mean: ‘So you met someone who set you back on your heels, goody, goody.’”

The couple tied the knot in Italy on 27 September 2014.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“We didn’t tell anybody else that we were going to do it but eventually somebody figured it out,” George recalled. “Oh, my God! Once people got wind of it, it became an event.

“We took a bus from here to Venice, then we got on a boat, and once we got on the boat, there were so many paparazzi and so many people standing there waiting.

“We were sitting down in the boat, and I was like, ‘You know what? Why are we hiding? Why are we ducking? We shouldn’t be ashamed of this.’ And we got up and waved.”

George and Amal Clooney expanded their family a few years later with the arrival of their twins on 6 June 2017.

Advertisement

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander George into their lives,” a rep for the couple confirmed at the time. “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” they said.

Since then, the duo have continuously appeared at high-profile events and red carpets together, and have continued to gush over one another and their romance.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use