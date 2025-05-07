All about Nicole Kidman’s youngest sister Antonia Kidman

Whilst the two sisters have three years between them, Nicole Kidman has often shared that she and Antonia have a close bond.

The sisters were raised in Sydney by their mother, Janelle, who passed away in 2024 and their father, Antony, who sadly passed away in 2014.

“If you have a sister, as a woman, it’s such a blessing because there’s this closeness where you can really delve into another woman with safety,” Nicole shared with The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020.

“We’re almost twins and we’ve been through a lot. I showed up for her and she showed up for me. That’s a lovely thing to have.”

The sisters in 2004. (Credit: Getty)

ANTONIA KIDMAN CAREER

Antonia began her career as a journalist in the 90s as a researcher for The Today Show.

From this, the 54-year-old started working for the Foxtel Group, where she has produced and presented parenting shows like The Little Things and From Here to Maternity.

Antonia has also co-written two parenting books, The Simple Things and Feeding Fussy Kids.

After dipping her toe in the media world, she began a legal degree from Macquarie University in Sydney and graduated in 2019.

Nicole took to Instagram to congratulate her sister on her success.

“Congratulations to my darling sister who graduated with her law degree two days ago ❤️ Studying, raising 6 kids and starting a new phase in her career, and she’s doing it all with grace and humility.

“I just wanted to acknowledge her because so much of what makes me, me, is my family. I also want to acknowledge our mum, who from when we were little, believed in us, educated us, guided us and continues to do so. I love both of these women so much. X” Nicole wrote in 2019.

Nicole and Antonia with their families. (Credit: Getty)

ANTONIA KIDMAN’S FAMILY

In 1996, Antonia married Angus Hawley, who welcomed four children together, Lucia, James, Hamish and Sybella.

The pair split in 2007, and in 2010 Antonia remarried banker Craig Marran.

After relocating to Singapore with Craig, the pair welcomed two children, Nicholas and Alexander.

Antonia’s eldest Lucia has a close bond with Nicole, taking her to events including the 2018 ARIA Awards in Sydney, “🤟🏻Going to the #ARIAs with my niece, we’re so excited to see Keith hosting!”

“Divorce well – I believe my life experience is important in the practice of family law. It makes me a more compassionate and empathetic practitioner.” (Credit: Instagram)

NICOLE AND ANTONIA’S RELATIONSHIP

In 2007, Nicole shared with The Sydney Morning Herald on her close bond with her little sister.

“She’s my best friend. I always say to her that I’m always there for her. We’ve been through a lot together, she and I.”

Nearly 13 years later, in 2020, Nicole spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald again about how she sealed with fame solo, and the support of her sister.

“When I was alone, when I was single, [fame] was much harder because there wasn’t a shield.

“I remember her [Antonia] flying to [the Cannes Film Festival in 2001] because it’s frightening walking up that red carpet with all that scrutiny, feeling very insecure and not quite sure where to go or how to survive.”

In an interview with the WSJ. Magazine, Nicole spoke about her special way of communicating with Antonia.

“My sister and I have this language that we can speak so we can be understood in a crowd, and nobody can understand us,” she said. “It was really helpful when we were at parties, and we had our boyfriends — we would be able to use our language, and they’d all be like, ‘What?’ It’s a really good tip for all the sisters out there.”

