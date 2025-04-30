Ah, the Met Gala. Arguably the biggest night of the year in fashion where countless A-list celebrities flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the first Monday in May.

One celebrity who has attended (and co-chaired) multiple Met Galas is none other than Australia’s Nicole Kidman, and the actress has debuted some incredible looks at the event over the years.

From sequins, sparkles, feathers and more, the 57-year-old has continuously proven herself to be a style icon with her classic and timeless outfits at the Met Gala.

In honour of the upcoming 2025 event, we’re taking a look back at Nicole Kidman’s most memorable looks at the Met Gala over the years.

