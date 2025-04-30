Ah, the Met Gala. Arguably the biggest night of the year in fashion where countless A-list celebrities flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the first Monday in May.
One celebrity who has attended (and co-chaired) multiple Met Galas is none other than Australia’s Nicole Kidman, and the actress has debuted some incredible looks at the event over the years.
From sequins, sparkles, feathers and more, the 57-year-old has continuously proven herself to be a style icon with her classic and timeless outfits at the Met Gala.
In honour of the upcoming 2025 event, we’re taking a look back at Nicole Kidman’s most memorable looks at the Met Gala over the years.
Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion
2024
Nicole Kidman showed up looking the epitome of glamour last year!
The actress wore a black and white Balenciaga gown with a dramatic, full skirt with black tulle and classy white satin gloves.
Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty
2023
On a night that honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld (one of Chanel’s most iconic designers), Nicole attended wearing an archival Chanel Haute Couture gown.
The star re-wore one of her memorable dresses from her Chanel No. 5 commercial in 2004.
Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
2016
Following an 11-year drought, Nicole attended the Met Gala in 2016 alongside husband Keith Urban.
The Aussie icon opted for a celestial Alexander McQueen gown embellished with countless crystals in the shape of moons and stars. The dress was also accompanied by an elegant cape.
The House of Chanel
2005
In 2005, the theme was an ode to powerhouse designer Chanel. As the face of the iconic Chanel No. 5 fragrance at the time, Nicole was a co-host at the event.
Naturally, Nicole wore an elegant Chanel Haute Couture strapless navy gown which was floor-length and embellished with intricate crystals
Goddess: The Classical Mode
2003
Nicole made her Met Gala debut in 2003, where she was also a co-chair of the event alongside Anna Wintour and Tom Ford.
In a nod to the theme, Nicole wore a dazzling nude and gold floor-length, one-shouldered gown which was embroidered with crystals and featured mesh detailing. The dress was, unsurprisingly, by Gucci by Tom Ford.