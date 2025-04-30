All of Naomi Watts’ best looks at the Met Gala over the years

Aussie superstar Naomi Watts is not only renowned for her incredible skills as an actress, but she has also solidified her status as a style icon.
Since she first made her mark in Hollywood, Naomi has attended her fair share of glitzy events, including multiple appearances at the iconic Met Gala, where she has shown off her flair for fashion.
Naomi has debuted some iconic looks on the red carpet over the years and the Met Gala is no different. The 56-year-old has attended the prestigious event 11 times already.
In honour of the gala, which will be held on Monday 5 May 2025 in New York, we’ve pulled together a list of her best looks at the Met Gala in years past.
Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion
2024
In a seeming nod to her role in Feud: Captive vs. The Swans earlier in the year, Naomi channelled her swan energy with this Balenciaga look at the 2024 event.
The ensemble featured a black, strapless, sequined, floor-length gown with a puffed shall and long white gloves.
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
2018
At the 2018 event, she wore a custom Michael Kors gown that took an absurd 8262 man hours to create!
The dress was embroidered with gold, crystals and sequins.
Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between
2017
In 2017, the 56-year-old stunned in a floor-length black Stella McCartney gown.
The piece featured a plunging neckline with shimmering netting across her chest and back, as well as a high split.
Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
2016
The actress wore a Burberry corset gown of chain-mail sequins and bullion thread in 2016.
The dress featured a fishtail skirt and was covered in handmade metallic yarn flowers with glass beads.
Charles James: Beyond Fashion
2014
Naomi changed things up a bit in 2014 where she wore a very unique number that was quite different from what we’d seen her in in the past.
She opted for a Givenchy Haute Couture custom gown that strayed a little from her usual style, as it featured an ombré design with mesh detailing.
Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty
2011
The star looked ethereal in 2011 wearing a Stella McCartney gown.
Naomi’s dress was a glitter and sheer number which nodded to designer Alexander McQueen who tragically passed away the year prior.
American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity
2010
Naomi opted for a Stella McCartney gown once again in 2010.
At the event she wore a satin, one-shouldered fuchsia-coloured dress and went for an effortless up-do hairstyle.
Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy
2008
The Australian actress channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe at the 2008 event.
In combination with her white tiered Mugler gown, Naomi rocked a bold red lip and classic Hollywood curls.
Poiret: King of Fashion
2007
Being heavily pregnant didn’t stop Naomi from dazzling on the red carpet in 2007.
She stunned in a halter-neck, full-length black gown with a dramatic frilled-edge hem.
The House of Chanel
2005
The 2005 Met Gala paid homage to one of the most celebrated design houses in the world of fashion: Chanel.
On the red carpet, Naomi opted for a white, floor-length Calvin Klein gown with large ruffles, and she combined the look with a soft up-do.
Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century
2004
Naomi’s first ever Met Gala was in 2004, and she looked gorgeous in this purple Marc Jacobs number.
This look screamed the early 2000s in the best way.