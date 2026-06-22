‘Completely new energy’: Nicole Kidman romance update after Keith surprise

The timing didn’t go unnoticed. Mere days after reports emerged that Hollywood star Nicole Kidman was quietly seeing a “high-profile entertainment executive”, her ex-husband Keith Urban took to social media to give her a surprise shout-out for the first time since their split.

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Using his pet name for the star – “Nicole Mary” – the country singer directly wished the mother of his children a happy 59th birthday.

A day later, Nicole shared a photo of Keith on her Instagram Stories – along with a photo of her own father Dr Antony Kidman – as she wished a “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers”.

“Keith is going to go loco when Nicole starts seriously dating someone, and he knows it,” an industry insider previously told Woman’s Day.

“It’s kind of hypocritical when he’s been linked to so many people since the split, but he couldn’t stop himself from wishing her a happy birthday after hearing the rumours she’s found a new man.”

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Now, a source has claimed that while wealthy business man Paul Salem has been linked to Nicole in recent months, he’s not the only suitor who’s been wooing the Big Little Lies star .

Keith Urban directly wished Nicole Kidman a happy birthday in a surprise move post-divorce. (Credit: Getty)

“Nicole has a completely different energy about her these days, she seems lighter and more carefree, it’s like she has her confidence back,” the insider tells Woman’s Day.

“No doubt all the attention coming her way from men has helped. She says she wasn’t expecting them to be chasing her the way they have, she’d resigned herself to that part of her life being over, but that is simply not the case.”

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The mole claims that while Paul, 62, is the man on everyone’s lips right now, “the truth is he’s far from the only person who’s been pursuing her”.

“She’s very selective so it’s not like she’s saying yes to every man that asks her out, but it still gives her ego a great boost,” they add.

Paul Salem has been linked to Nicole Kidman. (Credit: Getty)

It was back in February, that Nicole was first linked to billionaire businessman and divorcee Paul, who is Chairman of the Board at MGM Resorts International.

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Insiders explained that the duo moved within similar social circles, although Nicole was not actively seeking a new romance at the time.

Nicole Kidman in turn shared a photo of Keith in a Father’s Day post. (Credit: Instagram)

Now, it seems it’s still early days between the pair.

“Paul has been very persistent and patient, which has certainly scored him some points but she’s still exploring what is out there, she doesn’t want to lock herself down just yet,” the insider says.

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“She’s got her mojo back and she’s having fun, which is wonderful after such a hard year.”

Insiders say Nicole Kidman seems “lighter and more carefree” in recent times. (Credit: Instagram/nicolekidman)

While Nicole has the spring back in her step post-divorce, it’s been claimed Keith, 58, is now in a state of “shock and slight denial” that his high-profile marriage is genuinely over.

“Keith would go back in a flash. He has deep regrets about pulling the plug on this marriage,” an insider previously told Woman’s Day. “He foolishly did it hoping she would chase him. Instead, she just walked, and it’s been the biggest mistake of his life.”

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