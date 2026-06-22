‘He has deep regrets’: Keith’s desperate public plea to win back Nicole

As rumours swirl that Hollywood royalty Nicole Kidman is finally moving on, sources say a devastated Keith Urban is facing the harsh reality of life without his leading lady, and he’s desperate to turn back the clock.

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Following a bombshell report from entertainment brand Deuxmoi claiming that Nicole, 59, has been quietly seeing a “high-profile entertainment executive,” a dejected Keith broke ranks over the weekend. Taking to social media, the country music star posted a pointed, public happy birthday wish to his ex, conspicuously using his private pet name for her: “Nicole Mary.”

According to close sources, the public display of affection was a frantic reaction to the news that Nicole might truly be moving on, following their divorce, which was finalised in January 2026 after 19 years of marriage.

“Keith is going to go loco when Nicole starts seriously dating someone, and he knows it,” reveals an industry insider. “It’s kind of hypocritical when he’s been linked to so many people since the split, but he couldn’t stop himself from wishing her a happy birthday after hearing the rumours she’s found a new man.”

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According to Hollywood insiders, the country singer is still reeling from the separation, remaining in a state of “shock and slight denial” that their high-profile marriage is genuinely over.

“Keith would go back in a flash. He has deep regrets about pulling the plug on this marriage,” reveals the source. “He foolishly did it hoping she would chase him. Instead, she just walked, and it’s been the biggest mistake of his life.”

Nicole Kidman is moving forward with life, while insiders say Keith has been living with regrets. (Credit: Getty)

While people are busy speculating who Nicole has moved on with, with names like billionaire businessman Paul Salem being floated by industry insiders, those close to the actress hint that she won’t be settling for anyone behind the scenes for long.

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“She’s going to date an A-lister, not an exec, when she gets back out there,” says a source close to the actress, dismissing the executive rumours as mere gossip.

In March 2026, Nicole told Variety that she is “moving forward”.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward,” she divulged, while remaining tight-lipped about her marriage split.

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