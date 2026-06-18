‘A lot of people might be surprised’: New Nicole Kidman romance ‘quietly developing’

It’s been almost a year since Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after nearly 20 years of marriage, and there’s no denying that in recent months Nicole has been stepping out looking positively glowing.

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After a tumultuous 2025, during which the Hollywood star told Variety she was “quiet” and “in my shell”, it seems things have changed.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward,” she divulged to the outlet in March 2026, while remaining tight-lipped about her marriage split.

Now, a mere three months on, it appears there may be a new man in her life making her smile too.

Nicole Kidman dazzled at the 2026 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

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Back in February, Woman’s Day reported how billionaire businessman and divorcee Paul Salem, 62, who is Chairman of the Board at MGM Resorts International, was pursuing Nicole romantically.

Insiders explained that the duo moved within similar social circles, although Nicole was not actively seeking a new romance at the time.

But on June 18, celebrity gossip site Deux Moi, reported claims from a source that Nicole is indeed now dating a “high profile entertainment executive”.

“We’re told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye,” the outlet reported.

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While the businessman in question wasn’t named, there are whispers it’s none other than the billionaire who had his eye on the Oscar-winner months ago – and insiders tell Woman’s Day that Nicole’s friend Reese Witherspoon may have had something to do with it.

“Reese has been a big factor in helping Nicole regain her confidence and embrace this new chapter. It’s no secret she had the wind knocked out of her sails at the time of her divorce, but the friendship and support she’s had from her circle of friends has been immense, and she openly credits Reese with being a total rock at the very top of that support system,” the source explains.

While, naturally, Nicole has turned to others in her circle, like Sandra Bullock, Naomi Watts and her own sister Antonia too, it’s understood that it’s Reese’s advice that seems to have resonated the most.

There are whispers that the man Nicole is dating is billionaire Paul Salem. (Credit: Getty)

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“A lot of people might be surprised that Nicole’s chosen to step out with someone who’s not another big A-lister,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

“But for the people who know her best it checks a lot of boxes. Paul is an enormously successful, charismatic and charming character who’s known within elite Hollywood circles as one of the good guys with a heart of gold.”

Adding to his allure is the fact he is said to have a “good rapport” with Reese’s partner, financier Oliver Haarmann, too.

“Reese’s fingerprints are all over this and she’s very clearly cheering it on even if she didn’t actually play matchmaker per say,” the insider shared.

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“One thing’s for sure: She’s been pushing Nicole for some time to put herself first and dipping her toe back into the dating scene was a big part of that advice.”

Reese has been through her fair share of relationship woes, and so those in the know say she was right there to tell Nicole how much she had to offer – something Nicole is understood to have been “so grateful” for.

“Nicole is trying not to get too swept away or over-excited about things, but she’s loving her time [with Paul] and quietly telling people that she can see a lot of potential [in the romance],” the insider goes on.

“They’re making a big point to go with the flow and keep it all beneath the radar, so in a way it’ll be slightly annoying to her that the cat’s out of the bag.

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“Still, she’s happy and relaxed and looking forward to an exciting summer where she can kick back and enjoy herself.”

Reese Witherspoon is said to have supported Nicole along the way. (Credit: Getty)

So what does Nicole’s ex Keith Urban think of it all? The source says the country singer is aware of the rumours.

“Obviously he’s had plenty of time to process the fact that he and Nicole are fully done and there’s no turning back the clock for their own romantic story. But the actuality of seeing her move on with someone else – or knowing it’s going on — still cuts pretty deep and serves as a brutal reminder that he’s ancient history in her eyes, at least romantically,” the insider says.

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“His ego has taken a bit of a knock, in other words, but he’s super busy with work and right now that’s his best therapy by far. His friends are certain that in time he’ll bounce back and get over it.”

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