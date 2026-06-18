Behind the Socceroos: Meet the partners of Australia’s World Cup stars

The Australian men’s soccer team, the Socceroos, have captured the hearts – and attention – of fans across the country with their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. And with that comes plenty of curiosity about the players’ lives off the pitch.
So, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Socceroos players’ partners.
Mathew Ryan
Goalkeeper Mathew “Maty” Ryan is currently engaged to model Chloe Gelmi. The pair also share a young son, Preston, born in September 2025.
Chloe is also believed to be related to sports presenter Abbey Gelmi, though the connection has never been confirmed.
Paul Izzo
Paul Izzo is married to Nina Cantina. The pair have been together since 2014 and officially tied the knot in June 2024.
Patrick Beach
World Cup star Patrick Beach’s girlfriend is Charlize Murray, and the couple have been together for two years.
Fun fact: Charlize is also a singer and auditioned for The Voice in 2024, though she didn’t progress past the blind auditions.
Miloš Degenek
Miloš Degenek married his wife Aleksandra Šijan Degenek in August 2020, and the couple share two children together.
Alessandro Circati
Alessandro Circati is believed to be single, though he was previously linked to Sienna Perruzza – a Miss Universe Australia competitor.
Jacob Italiano
Jacob Italiano is off the market and is engaged to partner Aimee Grindley.
Jordan Bos
Jordan Bos is in a relationship with Tanaya Baker, with the pair appearing to have been together for around two years.
Jason Geria
It’s currently unknown whether Jason Geria is in a relationship or not.
Kai Trewin
Kai Trewin is believed to be single.
Aziz Behich
Aziz Behich married his wife Rose in June 2019. Rose is a breast cancer survivor, and Aziz has openly credited her as his greatest source of strength.
“She gives me strength,” he told AAP. “No matter what she was battling – the cancer, the chemo – she’s always supported me and made sure I was playing my football. She’s been at every World Cup so I’m forever grateful that I’ve got someone like her behind me.”
Harry Souttar
Harry Souttar is engaged to his partner Jodi Ogilvie, after popping the question in September 2025.
Cameron Burgess
Cameron Burgess keeps his personal life strictly off the pitch.
Lucas Herrington
Lucas Herrington has stayed tight-lipped about his love life.
Connor Metcalfe
Connor Metcalfe’s relationship status is unknown.
Aiden O’Neill
Aiden O’Neill keeps details about his love life private.
Cammy Devlin
Cammy Devlin is currently in a relationship, though his girlfriend’s name remains unknown. What we do know is that she’s Scottish, and the pair met a few months after Cammy moved to Scotland to play for Heart of Midlothian.
“I met my girlfriend over here, seven or eight months into being here,” he revealed on the Row Z FC podcast. “She’s Scottish […] She’s got no idea about football, she doesn’t really know what’s going on.
Jackson Irvine
Jackson Irvine married Jemilla Pir in May 2024, and it appears the pair have been together since 2020.
Paul Okon-Engstler
Little is known about Paul “Paulie” Okon-Engstler’s relationship status.
Mathew Leckie
Mathew Leckie is married to Laura Friese, with the pair tying the knot in May 2016. The pair share three children together.
Mohamed Touré
Mohamed Touré keeps his private life private.
Ajdin Hrustić
Ajdin Hrustić’s off-field life remains largely under wraps.
Awer Mabil
Awer Mabil has kept his personal life close to his chest.
Nestory Irankunda
Nestory Irankunda’s relationship status remains a mystery.
Cristian Volpato
Off the pitch, Cristian Volpato keeps things private.
Nishan Velupillay
Nishan Velupillay is happily taken and is in a relationship with Megan Carosin.
Tete Yengi
Tete Yengi is a newlywed, having married his wife Safia Jiber in December 2025.