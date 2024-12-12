Australian Olympic swimmer Cameron McEvoy had a big year in 2024, winning a gold medal in the men’s 50 metre freestyle event.

But to top off his already incredible year, he proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Madeline Bone.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve achieved some pretty big things this year but I think I just achieved my greatest one 💍,” Cam McEvoy shared in his announcement post on Instagram. “What a way to end 2024 ❤️.”

Fellow Aussie swimmers, both former and current, took to the comment section to share their well wishes for the happy couple.

“WHOOOO!! congrats beautiful people ❤️❤️,” Ariarne Titmus shared, while Lani Pallister wrote, “OMGGGG so so so happy for you both, the post we’ve all been waiting for.”

Giaan Rooney commented, “Wonderful news, congratulations to you both!!! 🥂,” and Emma McKeon wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.”

Libby Trickett also shared her congratulations, and Shayna Jack commented, “Yesssss! So happy for you both. Congratulations ❤️.”

(Credit: Instagram)

It’s unknown exactly when Cameron and Madeline began their relationship, but the pair have been together since at least 2021, according to their social media pages.

Madeline has continued to support her now-fiance with his swimming career, and shared a loving tribute to him following his momentous gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“If you know Cam, or know any of his story, you would know what this moment means,” she wrote.

“Cam’s unrelenting self belief that he could do this, regardless of the uncertainty that he has faced over the years, is beyond inspiring.

“Always humble, always kind, always my champion… Now an Olympic champion 🥇😭❤️.”

(Credit: Getty)

Cameron McEvoy has competed at four Olympic Games, including London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

He is also “the first Australian male swimmer to go to four Olympics,” according to Olympics.com.au.

After he won his gold medal in Paris, he took to Instagram to share his excitement and gratitude.

“OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!! 🥇Still processing the magnitude of these last few years. There isn’t much to say really. I put my heart and soul on the line,” Cam shared.

“I’m overwhelmed by the number of messages. Please know I truly appreciate them all!”

He also thanked his future wife, Madeline for her continuous and unwavering support over the years.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

