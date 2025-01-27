Australian Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus has officially gone public with her new romance!

The 24-year-old debuted her new partner, Mack at the 2025 Australian Open.

Ariarne Titmus is based in Queensland, but the Olympian has been spending a lot more time in Melbourne as of late, and it seems to be because of meeting Mack.

The pair were spotted together on day 12 of the Australian Open, watching the women’s semi final after Ariarne attended and worked at the AO Inspire Series event.

“It’s our first night out in the wild,’’ Ariarne told the Herald Sun of her outing with Mack, adding, “We met three months ago and I’m very happy.”

The couple took their debut one step further and made their relationship Instagram official on 25 January, with Ariarne uploading a photo of them watching all the tennis action.

Not much is known about Ariarne’s new beau, but the swimmer told the Herald Sun that he’s a normal guy who isn’t in the spotlight. It’s also unknown how the now-couple first crossed paths.

Ariarne is currently taking a break from the pool following her successful Paris 2024 Olympic campaign, where she walked away with two gold medals and two silvers.

The 24-year-old said she wanted to take extended leave from swimming after the Games and has since been undertaking many media opportunities around the country.

Ariarne plans to return to the sport later this year, telling her Instagram followers, “I’ll slowly start swimming more in the new year. But I’m putting no pressure on myself to rush being back.”

She added, “I’m very much in need of some peace and quiet after what has been an incredibly rewarding but busy few months.”

It’s likely we’ll see Ariarne return to the pool in July, as the next swimming world championships take place on 27 July 2025 in Singapore.

