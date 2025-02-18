Former Australian Olympian Morgan Mitchell is taking on a new challenge in 2025: competing on Australian Survivor Brains v Brawn II.

Advertisement

But what does her life look like away from sport and the beaches of Samoa? We’ve investigated.

(Credit: Getty)

Morgan Mitchell’s Olympic career

Morgan Mitchell is a two-time Olympian and competed at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 (2021) Tokyo Games.

The 30-year-old represented Australia in the women’s 400m and the women’s 4x400m relay in 2016, but switched her focus to the 800m event ahead of the 2021 event.

Advertisement

Morgan also competed at two Commonwealth Games during her athletic career: the 2014 Games in Glasgow and the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast.

Is Morgan Mitchell married?

Morgan Mitchell married her husband, Tommy Brown, on Valentine’s Day 2025.

The couple tied the knot at the Victorian Marriage Registry in Melbourne’s CBD on 14 February, and shared a collection of loved-up snaps to Instagram.

Advertisement

“Madly in love with you,” Tommy captioned his post, while Morgan simply wrote, “🤍MRS TOMMY BROWN🤍.”

In addition to recently getting married, Morgan is also pregnant!

She and Tommy are expecting twin girls who will arrive in June 2025.

(Credit: Ten)

Advertisement

Morgan Mitchell’s Survivor journey

Morgan filmed the latest season of Australian Survivor in Samoa in mid-2024. Now, she’s appearing on our screens as a member of the Brawn tribe.

Speaking on her Survivor strategy ahead of the season, the sprinter said, “There’s Olympic Morgan who will help win challenges. Then there’s Social Morgan who is fun and chatting to everyone. But they’ll both know when to take a backstep and when to be front and centre.”

We can’t wait to see what antics and game plays she will execute this season!

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use