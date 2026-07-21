Why the Australian Diamonds are the netball team every nation wants to beat at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games give Australia’s netball team, the Diamonds, a chance to shine on the biggest stage available to them – with netball, unfortunately, not an Olympic sport.

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The Diamonds arrive at Glasgow 2026 as reigning gold medallists and the world’s top ranked side, with one goal in mind: defend their title. Here’s everything you need to know about the squad, the schedule, where to watch, and their odds of going back-to-back.

The roster

Captain Liz Watson leads a squad built on a mix of experienced veterans and fresh legs. Alongside her, Kate Moloney, Jo Weston, Courtney Bruce, Sarah Klau, Cara Koenen and Kiera Austin bring the gold-medal experience that represented the team at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

But it’s not all familiar faces. Sophie Dwyer, Sophie Garbin, Matilda Garrett, Georgie Horjus and Jamie-Lee Price will all make their Commonwealth Games debuts in Glasgow.

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However, the debutants aren’t strangers to the group. All five have spent time in the Diamonds squad already and have played high-stakes internationals alongside their teammates – meaning the chemistry is already there, even if the Commonwealth Games experience isn’t.

Head coach Stacey Marinkovich said the selection reflects both current form and long-term development, built to handle a tournament that’s fast, physical and competitive.

“The Commonwealth Games is one of the pinnacle events for our sport. The team brings together proven experience and exciting new talent including five Commonwealth Games debutants,” Stacey said. “The Australian Netball Team has an incredible history competing at the Commonwealth Games, and this team is ready to contribute to that legacy.

She added, “We are proud of the depth in Australian netball and confident this group is ready to compete at the highest level.”

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PLAYER TO WATCH:

Georgie Horjus has been in exceptional form heading into the tournament, fresh off a stand-out performance in the 2026 Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final. Her ability to swing between the midcourt and the shooting circle gives her real versatility, and her speed and game smarts should keep defenders guessing.

Georgie Horjus is one to watch. (Credit: Getty)

The schedule

The Diamonds play five pool matches between Saturday 25 July and Thursday 30 July – but two in particular are must-watches: England (ranked fourth) and South Africa (ranked fifth). They are the biggest tests standing between Australia and a clean run through the pool.

From there it’s the pointy end, with classification matches on Friday 31 July and the semi finals on Saturday 1 August. The gold medal and bronze medal matches will be played on Sunday 2 August.

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Here’s a full breakdown of the Australian Diamonds’ schedule:

Australia v Tonga, Saturday 25 July, 8pm AEST

Australia v England, Sunday 26 July, 8pm AEST

Australia v Malawi, Wednesday 29 July, 6am AEST

Australia v South Africa, Thursday 30 July, 6am AEST

Australia v Northern Ireland, Friday 31 July, 1am AEST

They’re chasing back-to-back gold. (Credit: Getty)

Where to watch

Every match is live and free on Seven and 7Plus – so there’s no excuse for missing a second of it, even the early-morning games!

Netball legends Cath Cox and Kim Green are on commentary duty, bringing their expertise to make sense of every passage of play.

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Gold medal odds

The Diamonds are walking into Glasgow as the clear favourites – top-ranked, defending champions, and chasing Australia’s fifth netball Commonwealth gold overall.

That doesn’t mean it’ll all be smooth sailing. Jamaica’s height advantage in the circle, England’s long-range shooting experts, and New Zealand’s tactical discipline all pose genuine threats. But on current form and depth, gold is Australia’s to lose.

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