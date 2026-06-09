‘I’m happy to be alive’: Darryl Brohman reveals he’s cancer free

Darryl “The Big Marn” Brohman is feeling good – and he has every reason to be.

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The beloved rugby league legend and 2GB Continuous Call Team favourite has been given the all clear after six months of chemotherapy treatment for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

“I’ve had good news,” Darryl told his 2GB co-stars. “The doctor said, ‘Mate, I think you are right.’ I am happy, the doctor is happy. I feel great. I am so glad the chemo is over.”

It’s a remarkable turnaround for the 69-year-old – who turns 70 this month – after first revealing his diagnosis in November, when he’d been feeling “a bit crook in the stomach.”

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The news was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans, former clubs and friends alike.

“I got a little bit teary when I think about [it],” Darryl told The Daily Telegraph. “I got so many texts from people who I didn’t even know knew me. I didn’t know people cared.”

His partner Beverley Walklate said the response was nothing short of overwhelming. “When it came out, for two days all we did was answer messages. It was incredible.”

(Credit: Instagram)

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Darryl underwent six rounds of chemotherapy, three weeks apart, and while the treatment left him exhausted, he said he always held onto a quiet confidence that he’d come through it.

“I went by what my doctors said and did everything I had to do,” he said. “Both my GP and specialist said right from the start it was very treatable. When you get told you have cancer, obviously it’s a kick in the guts a little bit – but they said, ‘If you’re going to get cancer, it’s probably not a bad one.’ So I took that as a positive.

“Even though I was flat, I always knew I was going to be okay. I just roll with the punches. I always have. I try not to complain too much.”

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Beverley acknowledged the road hadn’t been easy. “It was challenging,” she said. “He was quite unwell.”

But through it all, the couple – who met at Canterbury Leagues Club in 1987 – leaned on each other, and on the joy of being grandparents. “It was so good for Darryl’s recovery,” Beverley said.

Returning to his seat on the Continuous Call Team also proved to be a lifeline, even when Darryl wasn’t feeling his best.

“I wasn’t 100 per cent, but I wanted to do it just to get out a bit and not let the boys down,” he said. “But since I’ve got the all clear, I’ve got a spring in my step – and I’ve given the boys a bit of crap.”

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The former Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Queensland State of Origin star went on to reinvent himself as one of the game’s most loved personalities, through stints on The Footy Show, Lowes commercials and his iconic Small Talk with The Big Marn segment.

He’s still attending regular check-ups, but his outlook has never been clearer.

“I’ve learnt I’m happy to be alive,” he said simply.

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