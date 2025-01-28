Sam Thaiday is known for his illustrious NRL career with the Brisbane Broncos, but now the rugby league great is tackling a new challenge: competing on the 2025 season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.

As the 39-year-old embarks on daunting challenges in the South African jungle, he’s also opening up to his fellow campmates about what his life looks like after retiring from sport.

(Credit: Getty)

Where is Sam Thaiday now?

It’s safe to say that Sam Thaiday had an incredible NRL career.

He played 304 games for the Brisbane Broncos from 2003 up until his retirement in 2018, as well as represented Queensland 29 times in the State of Origin and captained Australia in the Rugby League World Cup, where he led his team to victory in 2013.

Since he hung up his footy boots in 2018, Sam has gone on to co-author two books, host a podcast about elite athletes and mental health, and advocate for the education and well-being of Indigenous Australians.

The 39-year-old also became a Starlight Foundation ambassador in 2017, and has continued to support a variety of charitable and community initiatives since then. He also received the Ken Stephen Medal for his efforts.

In addition, Sam has also stayed true to his rugby roots and has featured as a sports commentator and panellists on shows such as Today, The Sunday Footy Show, and Nine’s rugby league coverage.

Now, Sam Thaiday is pushing himself to new limits on I’m A Celebrity Australia in 2025.

(Credit: Getty)

Is Sam Thaiday still married?

Sam has been married to his wife, Rachel Thaiday, since 2011, and the pair are still going strong today.

Rachel is a personal trainer, blogger, entrepreneur, and also co-hosts the Am I A Bad Mum? podcast with her friend Katie Mattin.

The couple are high school sweethearts and have a beautiful relationship that was founded on friendship.

However, it hasn’t always been easy. Rachel has opened up about the struggles that come with being a footballer’s wife, saying she often feels underestimated.

“In our relationship, we’ve always stood next to each other equally—not in front or behind,” she previously told The Courier Mail.

(Credit: Instagram)

How many kids does Sam Thaiday have?

Sam and Rachel have welcomed two children together over the course of their marriage – both daughters.

Gracie was born in 2013, while Ellsie was welcomed into the world in 2016.

Sam is a proud dad, and the family appeared on Channel Nine’s Parental Guidance in 2021, where they revealed their unorthodox parenting style. They referred to themselves as not being your stereotypical ‘helicopter’ parents.

“[We’re] not like the police helicopter, more like the fire and rescue helicopter. We let them do things and we’re there, but if they fall and get hurt, we’ll go and rescue them,” he said on the show.

The Thaidays are committed to raising strong and independent girls who dream big.

