After a gruelling month in the South African jungle, the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has finally been decided.

Rugby league legend Sam Thaiday has been crowned King of the Jungle!

After an emotional finale, where the final three contestants were reunited with their families, Australia voted and decided that Sam deserved to win the title in 2025.

He won $100,000 for his chosen charity, Find Ya Feet, an Australian organisation who offer “a platform for individuals to share their story, equip them with the skills to be able to own their stuff, and provide tools that enable them to shift that ‘get on with it’ culture.”

The charity are aiming to empower Australia’s future generations through community, school, and corporate workshops.

Reality TV stars Reggie Bird and Matty “J” Johnson were runners up.

Sam joins ten other celebrities who have won the coveted title in previous seasons.

In 2024, mega influencer Skye Wheatley earned the crown and the year prior it was netball legend Liz Ellis who won I’m A Celebrity Australia.

