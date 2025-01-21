Despite entering the jungle as an intruder, former international cricketer turned English television presenter Andrew Flintoff won the inaugural season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia in 2015.

Since then, the Englishman has continued his career in the media space, embarking on multiple reality shows of his own.

Additionally, from 2017 until 2020, Andrew was a presenter on Australian Ninja Warrior, and in 2019 the 47-year-old became the new host of Top Gear, remaining in the role until 2023.

Andrew currently works as a radio host for BBC Radio Five Live, and has written and released multiple books about his life and career.