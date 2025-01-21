It’s hard to believe that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been running for eleven seasons now, and the show has featured some huge names and iconic moments over the course of its run.
As the the 2025 season is now officially underway, we’re taking a look at what all the past winners of the beloved reality show are up to now.
Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff
Season 1, 2015
Despite entering the jungle as an intruder, former international cricketer turned English television presenter Andrew Flintoff won the inaugural season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia in 2015.
Since then, the Englishman has continued his career in the media space, embarking on multiple reality shows of his own.
Additionally, from 2017 until 2020, Andrew was a presenter on Australian Ninja Warrior, and in 2019 the 47-year-old became the new host of Top Gear, remaining in the role until 2023.
Andrew currently works as a radio host for BBC Radio Five Live, and has written and released multiple books about his life and career.
Brendan Fevola
Season 2, 2016
Former professional Australian rules football player Brendan Fevola took the crown on season two of I’m A Celebrity.
Since retiring from AFL in early 2011, Brendan has transitioned into a career in media where he showcases his well-known larrikin personality.
In 2016, almost immediately after finishing his season of I’m A Celebrity, Brendan joined Fox FM to host Fifi, Dave, Fev & Byron. The show is still currently on air and has since been renamed Fifi, Fev & Nick.
In 2023, the 44-year-old joined the fifth season of The Masked Singer Australia but was unmasked after his first performance.
Casey Donovan
Season 3, 2017
Australian singer, songwriter, actress, and author Casey Donovan is best known for winning season two of Australian Idol in 2004.
After being named Queen of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity in 2017, Casey has continued her career in the entertainment space.
In 2019 Casey starred in the Australian revival of Chicago the musical and she returned to the stage in the 2022 9 to Five musical.
Continuing on the trend of musicals, the 36-year-old is also currently appearing in & Juliet which is touring around the country.
Fiona O’Loughlin
Season 4, 2018
Australian comedian Fiona O’Loughlin won season four of I’m A Celebrity in 2018, defeating Shannon Noll for the title.
Later that year Fiona appeared as herself in the comedy film That’s Not My Dog!, and also appeared as a guest quiz master on Have You Been Paying Attention?
Since then, a documentary about the 61-year-old’s return to stand-up comedy named Lady O’Loughlin was released in 2020.
Additionally, Fiona released her book Truths from an Unreliable Witness in that same year.
Richard Reid
Season 5, 2019
American entertainment reporter Richard Reid was named King of the Jungle in 2019.
The 56-year-old is well-known for his daily Hollywood gossip segment on Today which he appeared on from 2009 to 2015.
In 2019 Richard made his Australian stage debut in Jack and Beanstalk at the State Theatre in Sydney.
Richard also appeared as a contributing panellist on Studio Ten in previous years.
Miguel Maestre
Season 6, 2020
Beloved celebrity chef Miguel Maestre won I’m A Celebrity in 2020, and is no stranger to television.
The Spanish-born chef, restaurateur and author has presented multiple television programmes and is most well-known for his role as the cooking expert on The Living Room.
In 2024, the 45-year-old became the host of Ready Steady Cook Australia.
Abbie Chatfield
Season 7, 2021
After getting her start on the 2019 season of The Bachelor where she was runner-up, Abbie Chatfield went on to forge a career in the media space.
Winning I’m A Celebrity in 2021, Abbie has continued to appear on reality television as the host of FBoy Island Australia and as a judge on The Masked Singer Australia.
The 29-year-old also has her own podcast, It’s A Lot, and previously hosted her own radio show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield.
Abbie has launched her own clothing line, Verbose the Label, which promotes inclusive sizing and diverse representation.
Dylan Lewis
Season 8, 2022
Australian television and radio host Dylan Lewis was named King of the Jungle on the 2022 season of I’m A Celebrity.
Dylan is currently the host of Mornings on Double J and is also a music-lover and musician who plays in two bands: The Brown Hornet and The Haploids.
Liz Ellis
Season 9, 2023
Liz Ellis is a former professional netball player who was part of the national team the Australian Diamonds between 1992 and 2007, where she also served as captain of the side for the last four years of her career.
After her retirement from netball, Liz has become a television presenter and won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia in 2023.
The 52-year-old was formerly a netball commentator and following her stint on I’m A Celebrity she began appearing regularly as a panellist on The Project.
Liz also hosted Gladiator Australia alongside Beau Ryan in 2024.
Skye Wheatley
Season 10, 2024
Influencer and former Big Brother Australia star Skye Wheatley took the crown in 2024.
Since then, she has continued posting fashion, beauty and lifestyle content on her social media platforms.