A brand new quiz show is coming to Channel Nine soon, and naturally, people across Australia are wanting to learn more about The Floor.

High-stakes trivia, strategy, and wits – what more could you want in a game show?

Well, the Australian iteration of The Floor is presented by none other than Rodger Corser, the beloved actor best known for his role of Dr. Hugh Knight in Doctor Doctor and Detective Senior Sergeant Steven Owen in Underbelly.

“Had a blast doing [The Floor],” Rodger captioned an Instagram post. “Great bunch of contestants and categories. A game that everyone can get involved in!! Can’t wait!”

The Floor won’t be his first time presenting a reality gaming series after hosting The Traitors for two seasons.

(Credit: Nine)

This game series was first released in the US, airing three seasons with Rob Lowe as host. Given its success in America, Channel Nine is giving The Floor a run in Australia.

As viewers await the new reality competition series, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding The Floor Australia arriving in 2025.

Who are the contestants on The Floor?

Joining Rodger on the gaming floor will be 81 contestants.

One familiar face joining in 2025 is Married At First Sight Australia season six participant, Jules Robinson who was matched with Cameron Merchant. The pair made MAFS history when he dropped to one knee and proposed during final vows, then wed legally in November 2019. The lovebirds later welcomed two children, Oliver and Carter.

Additional contestants joining The Floor include a former NRL player, a MasterChef Australia star and “a man with an IQ of 146” according to Nine.

When does The Floor premiere?

Unfortunately Channel Nine has not yet released the official premiere date for The Floor, other than it will air in 2025.

(Credit: Instagram)

What is The Floor about?

The selected contestants will face off on a floor where they must stand on a tile. The aim of the game is to rule the entire floor and claim the grand prize. But in order to win, the contestants must challenge their neighbour, win their tile and therefore steal their area of The Floor.

The winning prize is a life-changing $200,000.

