‘Complex situation’: McLeod’s Daughters reboot in chaos as stars revolt

For years she’s been campaigning for McLeod’s Daughters to return to our screens, saying as recently as August that a reboot was a “no brainer”, so it’s little wonder former star Bridie Carter is wondering why she’s been cut out of discussions about the show’s much anticipated return.

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(Credit: Stan)

McLeod’s Daughters fan favourites sidelined

Following Nine’s announcement that the rural drama is returning, reports are emerging that the original cast have not been included in early development chats.

According to our sources, network executives are looking to refresh the series for a broader audience. “They’re taking a major step, and a slight risk, to reboot the franchise, so the goal is to attract a fresh audience rather than relying solely on returning characters,” notes one source.

Producers are looking at what Foxtel did with hit series Wentworth, taking the concept of Prisoner and “giving it new life with all new faces”.

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Behind the scenes, the core cast are reportedly waiting for clarity on whether any original actors will be invited to participate in the reboot.

“It wasn’t exactly well received by some of the original cast that Nine went and made this announcement without them being involved in some capacity,” tells an insider. “The current lack of answers is just causing more anxiety for this cast, who have always worked so hard to build its legacy and the demand that ultimately led to this reboot.”

(Credit: Supplied)

The key cast included the talented Lisa Chappell, Michala Banas, Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Jessica Napier, Bridie Carter and the late Rachael Carpani.

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Bridie spent six seasons playing Tess McLeod, earned multiple TV WEEK Logie nominations, and has frequently spoken warmly about the show’s legacy.

“Many involved in the original series have been passionate supporters of its legacy and its streaming popularity on Stan,” says an insider. “Naturally, there’s an expectation that the original cast would be kept informed of the new direction.”

According to our source, some of the original cast are evaluating their options individually to be involved in the reboot, while others are considering a coordinated approach as a “package deal”. “It’s a complex situation,” they add. “Views on how to navigate the reboot naturally vary.”

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