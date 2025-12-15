McLeod’s Daughers star Rachael Carpani has passed away, aged 45

Beloved Australian actor Rachael Carpani has passed away unexpectantly, aged 45.

The tragic news was confirmed by Carpani’s sister Georgia on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December,” the post read.

“The family requests privacy at this very difficult time and will be making no further statements.”

In the post, the family confirmed that they will be holding a private funeral for Rachael with close family and friends later this week.

Carpani became a household name when she played Jodi Fountain on the beloved Aussie drama McLeod’s Daughters.

Her co-star, Bridie Carter, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

“This is the most difficult post,” Bridie began, re-sharing Georgia’s post about Rachal’s passing.

Bridie Carter, Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Aaron Jeffrey, Myles Pollard, Rachael Carpani and Sonia Todd in McLeod’s Daughters. (Image: Supplied)

“In love and respect, for our beautiful Rach, in prayer and with the deepest sorrow and profound sympathy for the Carpani family. Rest In Peace our beautiful girl….the “baby” of our [McLeod’s Daughters] family. We love you, we cherish you,” Bridie continued.



“This is the wrong order of things. We are better people for having the privilege of sharing time with you. We know Rach will not only be missed immeasurably by her family, by us, but she is loved and will be missed by you all, around the world. We love you Carpani. We miss you Rach. May your blessed spirit, so vivid, so full of life, laughter, joy, generosity, unique talent, energy, fervour, intelligence, resilience, courage and great humour, and a gentle humility, may you rest in peace.”

Rachael went on to appear in many roles, including 800 Words, Law Dogs, Against The Wall and Home and Away.

Rachael played Claudia in Home and Away. (Image: Supplied)

The TV WEEK team is sending our love to Rachael’s family at this difficult time.

