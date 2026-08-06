“Shock lifeline”: Princess Eugenie’s birth gamble “too risky”

“Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie,” Princess Eugenie excitedly shared as she publicly announced the birth of her third child, a little girl, who arrived into the world at 6.20pm on Monday, August 3, in Lisbon, Portugal and is currently getting acquainted with her big brothers, August, five, and Ernest, three.

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A statement released by Buckingham Palace echoed the sentiment, revealing Eugenie and Jack were “delighted” to have welcomed a daughter on Monday evening – simultaneously confirming the birth and signalling Eugenie’s ongoing importance to the institution she was born into.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal,” the announcement on Tuesday evening, UK time, read.

“The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces (3.1kg). Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news.

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And while there was nothing innocuous about the baby announcements themselves, what’s telling is who was missing from the announcement and that Eugenie chose to have her third baby in Portugal, rather than the UK as she did her first two children.

The couple own property south of the Portuguese capital, and split their time between there and the UK, but insiders say it’s more than that – Portugal has become a “shock lifeline” for the couple, a place they can escape the noise of her parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s disgraceful downfall, after they were stripped of their titles amid the fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

“Both Sarah and Andrew are banned from posting about the baby – it’s just too risky. This is an ongoing agreement and unlikely to change any time soon – it’s also why Sarah’s been quiet on social media since September,” Woman’s Day’s royal source reveals.

“Eugenie’s been very strict about shielding her kids from her family’s scandals. Portugal has become a lifeline for her and Jack throughout this entire nightmare and she wants to protect their young family. As hard as it is, she seemingly feels she has to be seen to have cut ties with both her parents, especially now the Royals are starting to back her again.”

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After her father Andrew’s shock arrest and release under police investigation in February, Eugenie’s relationship with Andrew is said to have become increasingly distant with some sources claiming the pair are estranged and may never be seen in public together again. It’s believed her relationship with her mother, Sarah isn’t much better.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed Andrew and Fergie will be excited about the family’s new arrival, but will have to take a step back from public involvement.

Eugenie is determined to keep her children away from the scandal surrounding her disgraced parents. (Getty)

“Well, who wouldn’t want to be involved in the birth and first few days in the life of a new grandchild? It’s only natural that Fergie, and Andrew too, would want to meet the new arrival and give any support they can to Eugenie,” Ms Bond told the Mirror.



“Will it happen? Who knows! It’s thought that Eugenie has distanced herself from her disgraced father, and possibly from her mother as well.



“We do know that Fergie has been a doting grandmother in the past to her four little grandchildren and I’m sure she would be heartbroken if she were excluded from this wonderful new episode in Eugenie and Jack’s life.”



Our source adds: “Sarah’s heartbroken and desperate to see her new granddaughter, but she’s having to settle for very quick Facetimes. She’ll do anything to get back in Eugenie and Jack’s good graces.



“Eugenie and Jack are united in not bringing in any more scandals and problems into their home that has nothing to do with their kids. Unless their parents are able to clear their names, it’s worth publicly keeping some distance for now.”

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