Princess Eugenie is pregnant with baby number three!

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are expanding their family!

Advertisement

The royal couple announced on Monday, May 4, that they are expecting their third child together, due this year.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the happy news, stating that the pair are “very pleased” to share the announcement.

Their two adorable sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 2, are thrilled to be getting a new sibling, and King Charles has also been informed – and is said to be absolutely delighted!

Advertisement

Eugenie shared the news on Instagram with the sweetest photo of her boys holding up an ultrasound scan. “Baby Brooksbank due 2026!” she wrote.

(Credit: Instagram)

The announcement came just one day after Jack celebrated his 40th birthday, making it quite the weekend for the Brooksbank household.

To mark the occasion, Eugenie had shared rare and candid family photos on her Instagram Stories – including sweet beach snaps of Jack playing with their sons and a romantic coastal selfie of the couple together.

Advertisement

“Happy 40th my love. Here’s to another 16… xx,” she wrote. And just 24 hours later, they dropped even bigger news.

(Credit: Instagram)

Eugenie, 36, is the younger daughter of the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She and Jack dated for seven years before tying the knot in a stunning ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in October 2018, surrounded by the royal family and loved ones.

Their eldest son, August Philip Hawke, arrived in February 2021, followed by little Ernest George Ronnie in May 2023 – just weeks after King Charles’s coronation.

Advertisement

Now, baby number three is on the way, and the family of four is about to become five!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.