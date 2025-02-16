Inside Princess Eugenie’s family life with her two children

Princess Eugenie may be a member of the British royal family, but first and foremost she’s a mother.

Eugenie, 34, has two children whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank, 38, and her sons are her pride and joy in life.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack on their wedding day. (Image: Getty)

As the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie is no stranger to living in the public eye, but she does choose to keep her family life relatively private.

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter first met her now-husband Jack Brooksbank in 2010 while on a ski trip in Switzerland and the pair agree that it was “love at first sight”.

Since their first meeting, the couple has welcomed two sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.

Below, we detail everything to know about Princess Eugenie’s children, August and Ernest.

Eugenie and Jack announcing the arrival of August. (Image: Instagram)

Eugenie and Jack’s first son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born on 9 February 2021.

The couple introduced August to the world 11 days later via an Instagram post.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. 💙💙💙⁣,” the royal wrote.

“Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣”

One of August’s middle names, Philip, is a tribute to Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away just two months after he was born.

But that’s not the only nod to his royal roots in his name.

Eugenie with August at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. (Image: Getty)

“On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers,” Eugenie wrote on her Instagram stories.

August’s first name is in honour of Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert, who was born Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel.

Meanwhile, his other middle name, Hawke, comes from a distant great grandfather on Jack’s side, Reverent Edward Hawke Brooksbank.

August was christened on 21 November 2021 alongside his second cousin Lucas Tindall, who is the son of Eugenie’s cousin Zara.

Despite being just three years old, August has already attended multiple royal events. He watched the Trooping the Colour event in 2022, and made his royal debut just days later at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Eugenie with her youngest son Ernest. (Image: Instagram)

Princess Eugenie’s second child, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, was born on 30 May 2023.

The royal once again confirmed the arrival of her son via Instagram, uploading some adorable photos of the newborn.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” Eugenie said.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.

“Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

A photo of Ernest uploaded by Eugenie in honour of his first birthday. (Image: Instagram)

The princess often shares glimpses into her life as a mother-of-two through her social media page, and most recently she posted a heartwarming tribute to her youngest son on his first birthday.

“One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!! We all love you so much, especially your enormous smile you give the world.. but you always save an extra special one for Mumma. Xxx 😘,” Eugenie wrote.

Ernest hasn’t yet attended any public royal events, but we’re sure he will accompany his mother to engagements when he gets older.

Princess Eugenie shared to her Instagram new images of her family in light of Valentine’s Day.

“My valentine!! Love you to the moon and back.. Happy Valentine’s Day (for yesterday…whoops) ❤️❤️❤️💕💖💖💖💖, ” she wrote.

