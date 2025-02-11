A ‘devastated’ Princess Beatrice bans Andrew from her baby

Princess Beatrice and hubby Edo’s joy at welcoming baby Athena into the world last week is being heartbreakingly tainted by the ongoing drama with her father Prince Andrew.

The disgraced duke is back under the microscope for his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and for trying to secure a $5 billion deal with the help of an alleged Chinese spy.

Last week, UK High Court files revealed the duke, 64, had emailed Epstein in February 2011 saying, “we’ll play some more soon”.

It’s being taken as proof he lied in his infamous, car crash Newsnight interview when he vowed on camera to have ceased contact with Epstein in December 2010.

Princess Beatrice is faced with a tough decision as her father’s sins continue to come to light. (Image: Backgrid, Getty)

Now, as President Trump’s new FBI director publicly vows to do everything he can to expose Epstein’s accomplices, The Sun reveals “Air Miles Andy”, as he has been nicknamed for his love of lavish travel, is scared to leave the UK.

“He is terrified if he goes to America he could be arrested, face civil action or be subpoenaed”.

It’s news which is weighing on his beloved daughter Beatrice, 36.

“Beatrice is desperately trying not to let this burst her bubble, or the stress affect her first few weeks with Athena, but privately she’s absolutely devastated,” a royal aide tells Woman’s Day.

Prince Andrew is facing more probes into his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. (Image: Getty)

MATERNAL INSTINCT

“The situation is bringing her and Edo closer than ever before. He is acting as a buffer zone for some of the extreme details but truthfully the whole family is waiting for even worse news regarding Andrew.

The Chinese spy claims are absolutely shocking, but there’s a huge push in US Congress to release the Epstein files.

“It’s easy to forget not only did her dad go to THAT island, but so did her mum! So it’s a constant shadow hanging over all of them right now and it’s proving difficult for Edo to protect her.”

Bea and husband Edo welcomed Athena earlier this month. (Image: Instagram)

Thankfully, baby Athena, the most beautiful and tiniest little bundle, is bringing her some comfort, in what is a very dark time for the family.

“She’s going to do whatever it takes to keep her two girls safe. And if that means keeping them from her father so they don’t have to grow up with his sins on their shoulders, then she’s willing to do it.

“These court documents are just another confirmation that her dad’s not at all who she thought – she can’t pretend any more.”

