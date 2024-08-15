Prince Andrew’s infamous interview comes to life in Prime Video’s ‘A Very Royal Scandal’

Prince Andrew‘s 2019 interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis became a moment that shook the British monarchy.

Now, Prime Video is bringing this controversial event to the screen with A Very Royal Scandal, premiering on September 19.

This new drama series offers a gripping look at the lead-up to that infamous interview, the shocking revelations during it and the global fallout that followed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated powerful retelling.

WHAT IS ‘A VERY ROYAL SCANDAL’ ABOUT?

One night. One hour. One interview that sent shockwaves around the globe. These words sum up the heart of A Very Royal Scandal.

The three-part series is based on the real-life interview where Prince Andrew tried to clear his name amid scandalous accusations tied to Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre.

However, what was meant to be a defense quickly turned into a disaster, forever altering the lives of everyone involved.

The show takes a deep dive into how journalist Emily Maitlis secured the interview that captivated the world.

Viewers will get to witness the behind-the-scenes drama as both Emily and the Duke of York prepare for a conversation that neither could fully control.

The repercussions of this interview were felt not just by the royal family but across the globe. And Prince Andrew is left to navigate the fallout for himself, his family and the Royal firm.

Meanwhile, Emily considers her reputation and the future of her career as the pandemic hits and a huge decision looms.

THE STAR-STUDDED CAST

Michael Sheen, known for his roles in Good Omens and Prodigal Son Masters of Sex, takes on the lead as Prince Andrew. Star of Luther and The Affair, Ruth Wilson joins him, playing the determined journalist who led the historic interview.

Joanna Scanlan who you might remember from After Love and Notes on a Scandal takes on the role of Prince Andrew’s private secretary Amanda Thirsk. And Alex Jennings from Your Christmas or Mine? portrays Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s Private Secretary.

Éanna Hardwicke portrays Newsnight producer Stewart Maclean. Rounding out the star-studded cast is Secrets and Lies actress Claire Rushbrook, who stars as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Edward’s ex-wife.

WHERE TO WATCH A ROYAL SCANDAL IN AUSTRALIA

All three episodes of A Very Royal Scandal will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Australia on September 19th.

