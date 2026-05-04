Detail in Beatrice and Eugenie pic sparks concern amid ‘bandaid baby’ claim

Dressed casually – and with both clutching large bags – Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were spotted out in Mayfair, London recently – in a rare joint appearance in public following their parents’ fall from grace.

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A witness told The Mirror that the duo looked “in great spirits as they made the most of the sunshine” after enjoying lunch together, but behind the smiles, one expert spotted cause for concern.

Body language expert Judi James told the same outlet that while Eugenie appeared “comfortable putting on a display of resilience and bravado for the cameras”, her black-clad sister was “less able to bluff it out”.

“Beatrice walks behind her sister here, dressed in a very drab black on a warm sunny day, with her choice of outfit suggesting a desire to avoid attracting attention,” Judi explained.

“She has her large bag clamped to the front of her body in a barrier gesture, with one hand held over the front of the bag suggesting a desire to self-protect. In another photo she has her arms folded over her torso which could also be a sign of vulnerability.

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“Her facial expression looks strained and unhappy here,” the expert went on. “Her eyes have a haunted expression, and her lips are clamped shut.”

Body language expert Judi James analysed the images. (Credit: Backgrid)

In stark contrast, a beaming Eugenie was spotted later that same day stepping out for a date night with husband Jack Brooksbank at a Michelin-starred eatery in swanky Notting Hill.

“Eugenie seems to try for a more carefree demeanor here, looking especially cheerful when she is walking next to her equally over-smiling husband Jack,” the expert explained.

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In contrast, Eugenie beamed alongside her husband Jack. (Credit: Backgrid)

The Daily Mail reported that while Eugenie has taken a harder line with her disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Beatrice has been “walking a tightrope, torn between filial loyalty and a desire to preserve her own status within the royal family”.

In addition, a source previously told Woman’s Day that Beatrice is “worried about her marriage” and it was noted that her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi did not appear to join the sisters for their lunchtime outing.

Now, an insider has claimed that the Princess wonders whether welcoming another baby – to join sisters Sienna, four, and Athena, one, might strengthen the family bond.

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“Beatrice is fast turning into the queen of denial and this plan is no exception,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

However, Eugenie is said to be the voice of caution.

Beatrice is said to be cautioning Beatrice over having another baby. (Credit: Backgrid)

“Eugenie thinks it’s a mistake to bring another baby into that situation and she should work things out with Edo before blindsiding him with something like this,” the source shares.

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“ It’s true he’d never walk out on his pregnant wife, but pinning all her hopes on a bandaid baby could make an already tense situation worse.”

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